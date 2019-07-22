Nasarawa Assembly Uncovers Anomalies In LG System

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly Ad hoc committee investigating non-payment of June salary to local government workers and other unnecessary deductions has discovered series of anomalies in the local government system in the state.

Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, the Speaker of the House, made this known on Monday after the Chairman of the committee, Alhaji Mohammed Alkali, presented an interim report at plenary in Lafia.

The speaker thereafter approved additional three weeks for the committee to do a thorough job in order to bring total sanity to local government administration in the state.

He regretted that the problem was affecting the entire state and advised the chairmen of the 13 local government councils to pay salaries this week unfailingly as promised.

“This report revealed 13 areas of concern and anomalies such as indiscriminate promotions and implementation of promotions, duplication of names in the pay vouchers.

“Names of retired and deceased staff continued to exist in the payment voucher of local governments and same in development areas.

“It was also found out that by the allocation of June 2019 only four local governments in the state can comfortably pay their salary 100 per cent.

“These are Awe, Keffi, Keana and Wamba, while the other nine local governments cannot pay due to paucity of funds compared to their wage bills,” he said.

Abdullahi enjoined the committee to find a lasting solution to the problems of local government administration in the state in the interest of peace and development.

Presenting the interim report earlier, Alkali (APC-Lafia North) prayed for additional time to enable the committee complete its assignment.

“We are yet to meet the management of the state Primary Health Care Development Agency and the Pension Board on the matter due to time factor.

“There are a lot of discoveries made by the committee while discharging our assignment,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the House on July 16 set up six-man committee to investigate the finances of the state Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs over non-payment of June salary to local government workers and other unnecessary deductions of local government funds in the state.