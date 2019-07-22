Others
Nelson Mandela Day: Obaseki Harps On Good Governance To Engender Social Justice
The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has called on political leaders to work towards delivering good governance and set up institutions to engender social justice for the betterment of society.
The governor made the call in commemoration of the Nelson Mandela International Day, marked on July 18, each year by the United Nations.
In line with the 2019 theme of the commemoration, “Take Action; Inspire Change; Make Every Day a Mandela Day,” he urged political leaders to use the Nelson Mandela International Day to reflect and implement policies aimed at addressing issues that deprive people the opportunity for decent, equitable living.
According to him, “As we commemorate the International Nelson Mandela Day, it is pertinent to note that the actions and inactions of political leaders contribute to issues relating to global health, security, food security, climate change, infrastructural deficit, amongst others. That a number of developing countries have been unable to lift millions out of poverty is a testament to the fact that we have not addressed key issues of social justice.
“As the world celebrates the legacies of Nobel Peace Prize winner, Nelson Mandela, political leaders in developing countries can do more for their people if they take actions to enhance the wellbeing of majority of the people. Just as the great Mandela, we can achieve more for our people if we are selfless in ensuring equitable distribution of the state’s resources to foster peaceful living.”
According to the United Nations, “Nelson Mandela devoted his life to the service of humanity – as a human rights lawyer, a prisoner of conscience, an international peacemaker and the first democratically elected president of a free South Africa.”
The organisation urged everyone to mark Nelson Mandela International Day “by making a difference in their communities as everyone has the ability and the responsibility to change the world for the better. Mandela Day is an occasion for all to take action and inspire change.”
MOST READ
Kaduna Gets New NSCDC Commandant
Mr. Babangida Dutsinma, has been appointed the new Commandant of the Kaduna command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence...
FG Begins Enrolment For 2020 Retirees
The National Pension Commission (PenCom), on Monday commenced the verification and enrolment of employees of Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies...
Gov. Ortom Swears In 15 Commissioners In Benue
Gov. Samuel Ortom on Monday swore in 15 new Commissioners with a charge to bring their experience to bear on...
12 Feared Killed As Shiites Group Clash With Police In Abuja
About 12 people, including a policeman were feared killed on Monday in Abuja during a violent clash between members of...
Trump Says Iran Did Not Detain Spies Working For U.S.
U.S. President Donald Trump rejected an announcement on Monday that Iran had captured and detained spies working for the Central...
Seventeen Dead In Somalia Bombing
Militant group al-Shabab has claimed responsibility for a suicide car bombing in Mogadishu that police say killed at least 17...
No Rift Between Ebonyi NASS Members And Gov Umahi – Sen Ogba
The Senator representing Ebonyi Central zone Senator Obinna Ogba has denied a media report alleging the resurgence of any rift...
MOST POPULAR
-
POLITICS18 hours ago
I Am Not Bitter Over My Brother’s Loss At Supreme Court, Says Adeleke
-
COLUMNS12 hours ago
Way Out Of The Bauchi Assembly Logjam
-
OPINION12 hours ago
The Turf War In Edo State
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Presidency, PDP At Loggerheads Over $1bn ECA Security Fund
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
APC Insists On Fresh Inauguration Of Bauchi, Edo Assemblies
-
OPINION12 hours ago
As We Await PMB’s Ministerial List
-
BUSINESS19 hours ago
Microfinance Banks Kick Against New Minimum Capital
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Edojobs, Mainone Partner On Data Science, AI Training For 100 Edo Youths