NEMA Accuses Shiites Of Burning Down 2 Quick Response Ambulances

Published

1 hour ago

on

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), on Monday accused members of the Shiite group, Islamic Movement in Nigeria, of burning down two ambulances at the Agency’s Emergency Response and Ambulance Bays (ERABs) in Abuja.

Head of Media and Public Relations of NEMA, Malam Sani Datti, made this known in a statement in Abuja.

“This is to confirm that ERABs of the NEMA located on Ahmadu Bello Way beside the federal secretariat was attacked today with two vehicles burnt down.

” The attack was carried out by members of Islamic Movement of Nigeria commonly known as Shi’ites.” he said.

Datti explained that the affected vehicles were the Mobile Intensive Care Unit, which was a life support ambulance, and a multi-purpose Response Intervention Van.

According to him, the ERABs were situated at the location for timely response to emergencies and disasters to reduce loss of lives and property.

He said the Director General of NEMA, Alhaji Mustapha Maihaja had while inspecting the damage, noted that the burnt equipment were very expensive and would cost tax payers alot of money to replace.

(NAN)

 

MOST POPULAR

