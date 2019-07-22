NEWS
NEMA To Be Restructured For Better Disaster Management – DG
Alhahi Mustapha Maihaja, the Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), says the agency will be restructured and reengineered for effective and proactive disaster management in the country.
Maihaja disclosed this at the 2019 Annual Retreat for the agency’s staff on Monday in Keffi, Nasarawa State.
The theme of the retreat is “Reengineering the Agency for Effective and Proactive Disaster Management’’.
He said that the objective of the retreat was to enhance the capacity of NEMA staff, deepen their knowledge on the Public Service Rules and disaster management to ensure that the agency discharged its mandate diligently.
Represented by the agency’s Deputy Director, Training and Welfare, Malam Musa Zakari, the director-general also said that the retreat would equip the staff with necessary skills and knowledge to be able to champion the restructuring agenda of the agency.
“We need to do a lot of training and retraining to ensure that our staff catches up with the new ideas on how to handle or manage disasters and emergencies in all ramifications.
“It is not going to be business as usual, as you all know our distribution system has changed.
“We use to do massive distribution but that has changed. Now we do door-to-door distribution of relief materials to the door step of the victims to make sure relief items got to the right people.
“Therefore, we are going to keep educating and enlightening our officers and all staff who will handle the responsibilities and positions of delivering the relief materials,” Maihaja said.
He expressed optimism that the capacity building retreat, which was taken place in 16 venues across the country, would enhance staff productivity and improve disaster management services in the country.
Speaking on behalf of the participants, Mr Roberts Ekemini, Department of Search and Rescue, described the theme of the retreat as very topical and timely.
“The training is well thought out and apt because preparing for emergency and disaster management is very important considering the recent trend in the country,” Ekimini said.
MOST READ
Police Takeover Investigation Of Rape Allegation Against Fatoyinbo
The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Mohammed Adamu, has ordered immediate take-over of investigation in the rape allegation against...
Zamfara: PDP Hails Supreme Court’s Refusal To Reverse Self
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has hailed the Supreme Court’s refusal to succumb to the pressure by the All Progressives...
Olakunri’s Death: Nigeria Is No Longer Safe – Clergy
Simeon Oluwole Borokin, Anglican Bishop of Akure Diocese has said Nigeria was no longer safe at the moment due to...
NEMA Accuses Shiites Of Burning Down 2 Quick Response Ambulances
National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), on Monday accused members of the Shiite group, Islamic Movement in Nigeria, of burning down...
Unrealistic Demands Delay Implementation Of New Minimum Wage- HoS
The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita has revealed that unrealistic demands from Senior...
Governor Obaseki Congratulates Sterling Bank Chairman, Asue Ighodalo On 60th Birthday
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated Sterling Bank Chairman, Mr. Asue Ighodalo, on his 60th birthday, describing...
PMB Summons IGP Over Shittes Protest
President Muhammadu Buhari has summoned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu over the violent protest by the Islamic...
MOST POPULAR
-
POLITICS21 hours ago
I Am Not Bitter Over My Brother’s Loss At Supreme Court, Says Adeleke
-
COLUMNS14 hours ago
Way Out Of The Bauchi Assembly Logjam
-
OPINION14 hours ago
The Turf War In Edo State
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Presidency, PDP At Loggerheads Over $1bn ECA Security Fund
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
APC Insists On Fresh Inauguration Of Bauchi, Edo Assemblies
-
OPINION15 hours ago
As We Await PMB’s Ministerial List
-
BUSINESS21 hours ago
Microfinance Banks Kick Against New Minimum Capital
-
OPINION14 hours ago
Oshiomhole, Edo Politics And The Burden Of History