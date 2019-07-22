BUSINESS
NSE Indices Resume With 40% Loss Amid Profit Taking
Activities on the nation’s bourse opened for the week on Monday on downward posture, with crucial market indices shedding 0.40 per cent.
Specifically, market capitalisation which opened at N13.606 trillion, lost N54 billion or 0.40 per cent to close at N13.552 trillion against N13.606 trillion on Friday.
Similarly, the All-Share Index dipped 110.81 points or 0.40 per cent to close at 27,808.69 compared with 27,808.69 achieved on Friday.
The downturn was impacted by losses recorded in medium and large capitalised stocks, among which were; Nigerian Breweries, MTN Nigeria, NASCON), C&I Leasing and Flour Mills Nigeria.
Analysts at APT Securities and Funds Limited said “we retained our cautious trading advice in the short run. However, accumulation of fundamentally justified and dividend paying stocks for mid to long term is recommended.”
Market breadth closed negative, 14 stocks posted gains, while 19 stocks posted declines.
Africa Prudential recorded the highest price gain of 8.82 per cent to close at N3.70 per share.
United Bank for Africa (UBA) followed with 8.18 per cent gain to close at N5.95, while Ikeja Hotel appreciated by 6.57 per cent to close at N1.46 per share.
Sovereign Trust Insurance went up by 4.76 per cent to close at 22k, while UACN appreciated by 3.70 per cent to close at N5.60 per share.
Conversely, NASCON led the losers’ chart by 10 per cent to close at N13.50 per share.
Consolidated Hallmark Insurance followed with a decline of 9.68 per cent to close at 28k, while Linkage Assurance went down by 9.38 to close at 58k per share.
C&I Leasing lost 8.08 per cent to close at N4.55, while Transnational Corporation of Nigeria shed 6.86 per cent to close at 95k per share.
Total volume traded closed higher with an exchange of 285.76 million shares worth N2.24 billion, traded in 3,887 deals.
This was in contrast with a total of 274.21 million shares valued at N2.84 billion achieved in 2,966 deals on Friday.
Transactions in the shares of Courteville Business Solutions topped the activity chart as investors bought and sold 49.79 million shares worth N9.97 million.
Sterling Bank came second with 46.02 million shares valued at N104.47 million, while UBA traded 33.84 million shares worth N191.66 million.
Transcorp traded 31.13 million shares valued at N30.25 million, while Zenith Bank transacted 16.01 million shares worth N295.80 million. (NAN)
MOST READ
Zamfara: PDP Hails Supreme Court’s Refusal To Reverse Self
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has hailed the Supreme Court’s refusal to succumb to the pressure by the All Progressives...
Olakunri’s Death: Nigeria Is No Longer Safe – Clergy
Simeon Oluwole Borokin, Anglican Bishop of Akure Diocese has said Nigeria was no longer safe at the moment due to...
NEMA Accuses Shiites Of Burning Down 2 Quick Response Ambulances
National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), on Monday accused members of the Shiite group, Islamic Movement in Nigeria, of burning down...
Unrealistic Demands Delay Implementation Of New Minimum Wage- HoS
The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita has revealed that unrealistic demands from Senior...
Governor Obaseki Congratulates Sterling Bank Chairman, Asue Ighodalo On 60th Birthday
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated Sterling Bank Chairman, Mr. Asue Ighodalo, on his 60th birthday, describing...
PMB Summons IGP Over Shittes Protest
President Muhammadu Buhari has summoned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu over the violent protest by the Islamic...
LAWMA Intensifies Clearing Of Refuse Canal
Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has commenced an intensive clearing exercise to unclog the Adeniji Adele Road canal, urging residents...
MOST POPULAR
-
POLITICS21 hours ago
I Am Not Bitter Over My Brother’s Loss At Supreme Court, Says Adeleke
-
COLUMNS14 hours ago
Way Out Of The Bauchi Assembly Logjam
-
OPINION14 hours ago
The Turf War In Edo State
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Presidency, PDP At Loggerheads Over $1bn ECA Security Fund
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
APC Insists On Fresh Inauguration Of Bauchi, Edo Assemblies
-
OPINION14 hours ago
As We Await PMB’s Ministerial List
-
BUSINESS21 hours ago
Microfinance Banks Kick Against New Minimum Capital
-
OPINION14 hours ago
Oshiomhole, Edo Politics And The Burden Of History