Simeon Oluwole Borokin, Anglican Bishop of Akure Diocese has said Nigeria was no longer safe at the moment due to the nation’s security challenges.

Bishop Borokini made this known on Monday at the funeral service of Mrs. Olufunke Olakunri held at St. David Cathedral Anglican Church, Ijomu in Akure, Ondo state.

The Anglican Bishop explained that the attacks and killings of people by armed men in the country shows that the government would is meant to protect the people has failed.

He said the country need a credible leader who will always pay attention to the cries of the Nigerian citizens.

While asking the state governors to increased their services to security, Borokini said drastic action need to be taken to end banditry and kidnappings.

“Do we have credible leaders in Nigeria, do we have leaders we can all reckon with, it is so unfortunate.

“Our governors should increase their service on security so that the numbers of lives being wasted on daily basis can be reduced.

“Nigeria is no longer safe at the moment and the moment anyone is stepping out of his or her house, he or she is taking a bigger risk”.

He stated that Nigerians in this trial times of security challenges have to look up to God for solution.

Delivering his homily, Bishop Borokini said he believed that Mrs. Olakunri would live forever because she knew Christ before her death.

He said the death of the 58 year old woman who was gruesomely killed by herdsmen reminded everyone that death was a necessary end.

The Anglican Bishop who read from the book of 1 Thessalonian 4 vs 16 and Revelation 21 vs 5 said there is need to live a faithful life of Christ before death.

He told the congregation that ‘death is inevitable’ for every human on the planet of earth hence the need to be good to everyone while on earth.

According to him, everyone will give account of his or her stewardship in life either good or bad.

“Everyone will die and one day we would all give account of whatever we have done in this life.

“There is no other ways to death. It is either by accident, plane crashes or Boko haram or fulani herdsmen attacks”.

The Anglican Bishop described Mrs. Olakunri as a prominent daughter of Akure town and a virtuous woman who would be forever be missed.

According to him, the eulogies and testimonies from different persons and dignitaries shower on Olakunri, as revealed that she was a woman of uncommon courage.

He, however, affirmed that only God can comfort the families of Olakunri and with the fortutides to bear the irreparable lose.

“We have all gathered here today to join our sister to bid her farewell as she is a virtuous woman and a rare gem.

“She is always concern about the plight and unity of the Yoruba race despite their political differences.

“We do hoped that even in her death, the family of Mrs. Olakunri would continue to uphold her virtues”. He said.

Mr. Idowu Olakunri, the husband of the deceased had described her late wife as an easy going woman who would be missed by the family.

“I will miss Funke so much, no one on earth can fill the space she has left in my life, that of the children and family” he said.

Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister who addressed journalists after the burial service said the government of President Muhammadu Buhari should rise up to the security challenges in the country.

He also asked the security agencies to ensure that the criminals who killed the Afenifere’s national leader are brought to book.

”We have been consistently calling on President Muhammadu Buhari’s government to do more on security”. Fani Kayode said.

Among those who graced the burial ceremony are – Governors Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo); Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti); Babjide Sanwolu (Lagos); Seyi Makinde (Oyo); Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) with some other Afenifere leaders.

Others included – Olusegun Mimiko, Ex-Governor of Ondo state; Segun Oni, Ex-Governor of Ekiti state; Pius Akinyelure; Femi Fani Kayode, Ex-Minister of Aviation; Barrister Wole Olanipekun; Eyitayo Jegede among other dignitaries.