NEWS
OML 25: Group Begins Mobilization of 7,000 Ogoni Women For Protest
A pan-Ogoni group, the Conscience of Ogoni People (COOP) has set up right committees to mobilize 7,000 women from Ogoniland to join the women from the host communities of Oil Mining Lease (OML) 25, who are currently occupying the Belema Flow Station in Kula Kingdom of Akuku-Toru local government area of Rivers State.
COOP National Coordinator, Chief Gani Topba, disclosed this in Port Harcourt, while speaking to newsmen shortly after an emergency meeting of the leadership of the group.
Topba said the move is intended to join the people of OML 25 Host communities in Kula Kingdom in ensuring that Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) does not return to operate the platform.
He called on the committees to begin the mobilization of Ogoni women who are willing to join their counterparts from Kula Kingdom at the Belema Flow Station.
The COOP leader said: “We have set up a committee in each of the six kingdoms in Ogoni. The duty of the committee is simple; get the data of all the women that will go on this journey, their phone numbers and their data base.
“A lot of people have been coming. The youths are interested. We are going there with 7,000 women. Each of the committees will take care of people coming from their respective kingdoms.
“There is no going back because Shell must leave OML 25. Ogoni people will join their brothers and sisters to occupy that platform. No human being can stop it because Ken (Saro-Wiwa) has spoken.”
Meanwhile, the Kalaoriye Family of Belema Community in Kula Kingdom has insisted that the only panacea to the crisis over the OML 25 is for the divestment of the facility to an indigenous oil company.
Regent of Kalaoriye Family, Chief Dabioju Nsobiari, who disclosed this while speaking to newsmen in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.
Nsobiari stated that the recent press conference held in the community, which was attended by local and international media organizations, has further exposed the level neglect and impoverishment of the people of the OML 25 Host communities by SPDC.
MOST READ
Kaduna Gets New NSCDC Commandant
Mr. Babangida Dutsinma, has been appointed the new Commandant of the Kaduna command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence...
FG Begins Enrolment For 2020 Retirees
The National Pension Commission (PenCom), on Monday commenced the verification and enrolment of employees of Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies...
Gov. Ortom Swears In 15 Commissioners In Benue
Gov. Samuel Ortom on Monday swore in 15 new Commissioners with a charge to bring their experience to bear on...
12 Feared Killed As Shiites Group Clash With Police In Abuja
About 12 people, including a policeman were feared killed on Monday in Abuja during a violent clash between members of...
Trump Says Iran Did Not Detain Spies Working For U.S.
U.S. President Donald Trump rejected an announcement on Monday that Iran had captured and detained spies working for the Central...
Seventeen Dead In Somalia Bombing
Militant group al-Shabab has claimed responsibility for a suicide car bombing in Mogadishu that police say killed at least 17...
No Rift Between Ebonyi NASS Members And Gov Umahi – Sen Ogba
The Senator representing Ebonyi Central zone Senator Obinna Ogba has denied a media report alleging the resurgence of any rift...
MOST POPULAR
-
POLITICS18 hours ago
I Am Not Bitter Over My Brother’s Loss At Supreme Court, Says Adeleke
-
COLUMNS12 hours ago
Way Out Of The Bauchi Assembly Logjam
-
OPINION12 hours ago
The Turf War In Edo State
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Presidency, PDP At Loggerheads Over $1bn ECA Security Fund
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
APC Insists On Fresh Inauguration Of Bauchi, Edo Assemblies
-
OPINION12 hours ago
As We Await PMB’s Ministerial List
-
BUSINESS19 hours ago
Microfinance Banks Kick Against New Minimum Capital
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Edojobs, Mainone Partner On Data Science, AI Training For 100 Edo Youths