NEWS
PCC Resolves 112 In Six Months In Adamawa
The Public Complaints Commission (PCC), says it had resolved 112 cases, while 318 others at various stages of investigation in Adamawa state.
Manassah Micheal the state Commissioner, disclosed that, a total of 414 complaints was lodged at the commission from January to June 2019.
Michael in a statement, reiterate that, PCC is poised to resolving cases of wrongful terminate appointment, non payment of retirement benefit, termination of appointment among others.
“The commission is undeterred, in ensuring that case lodged before it are investigated to logical conclusion.
“Services rendered by the commission is free of charge, the public can take advantage”.
The commissioner, urged public not to take law in to their hands, but lodge complaints at any of their branch offices in Yola, Mubi, Gombi, Numan, Ganye and Mayo-Belwa branch offices in the state.
MOST READ
Yobe Combats Insecurity Through Mechanised Farming
PSIRS Generates N9B In 6 Months – Chairman
Kebbi Govt Dissolves 21 LG Councils
Kebbi Govt Dissolves 21 LG Councils
Gombe Gov. Inaugurates Committee To Assess 5 Tertiary Institutions
Shelter Afrique Plans $180m Investment In Nigeria
Land Use Act Amendment, NHF Captured In Legislative Agenda – Lawan
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Rowdy Session As Reps Kicks Against Release of Elzakzaky
-
NEWS20 hours ago
C’River North Youths Hail PMB Over Jedi-Agba’s Ministerial Nomination
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Lagos Begins Massive Demolition Of Illegal Structures
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Air Peace Loses Nose wheel, Tyre After Hard Landing In Lagos
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Kwara House Urges Revocation Of Chalet Sold To Saraki In Llorin
-
BUSINESS20 hours ago
NNPC Signs $3.15bn Financing For OML 13
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Osinbajo, Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, Osoba Extol Jakande’s Legacy At 90
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Nasarawa Governor Commissions N1bn Agro Processing Trading Facility In Keffi