NEWS
Police Arraign Architect For Allegedly Impersonating ICPC Official
The police on Monday arraigned a 40-year-old architect, Idris Unkange, in a Wuse Zone II Magistrates’ Court , for allegedly impersonating an official of the Independent Corrupt Practice and Others Offences (ICPC).
Unkange, who resides in Bamishi, Kuje Area Council, FCT, is charged with criminal breach of trust, impersonation and cheating.
The Prosecution Counsel, A.S Oyeyemi, told the court the complainant, Mr Job Andrew, who resides in Mopo Barracks Deidei Abuja, reported the matter at the Criminal Investigation Department FCT Command, on March 1.
Oyeyemi alleged that on Dec. 12, 2017, the defendant called the complainant on phone and informed that the ICPC would be auctioning some vehicles and that he has ”reserved” a Toyota Hilux (Pick-Up Van) for him.
He said that, the defendant deceitfully collected N500, 000 cash and diverted the money to his personal use.
The prosecutor said that when the defendant was arrested, he confessed to the crime during police investigation.
He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 312, 322 and 132 Panel Code.
After the charges were read to him he pleaded not guilty.
Magistrate Fatima Abubakar admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N600, 000 with one surety in like sum.
Abubakar ordered that the surety who must reside within the jurisdiction of the court, must be a civil servant not below GL06.
She adjourned the case until Sept. 25, for hearing
MOST READ
Lagos Speaker Pledges Support For Sanwo-Olu
The Speaker Lagos State House of Assembly Rt.Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has pledged to cooperate with the executive arm of government...
Makinde Mulls Farm Settlements To Boost Economy
Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde said he is considering reviving farm settlements established when Chief Obafemi Awolowo was the...
NEMA To Be Restructured For Better Disaster Management – DG
Alhahi Mustapha Maihaja, the Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), says the agency will be restructured and reengineered for effective...
South Africa To Strengthen Bilateral Relations With Nigeria, Says Envoy
South Africa has pledged to invest in cultural exchange programmes in Nigeria with a view to strengthening bilateral relations between...
Kaduna Gets New NSCDC Commandant
Mr. Babangida Dutsinma, has been appointed the new Commandant of the Kaduna command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence...
FG Begins Enrolment For 2020 Retirees
The National Pension Commission (PenCom), on Monday commenced the verification and enrolment of employees of Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies...
Gov. Ortom Swears In 15 Commissioners In Benue
Gov. Samuel Ortom on Monday swore in 15 new Commissioners with a charge to bring their experience to bear on...
MOST POPULAR
-
POLITICS19 hours ago
I Am Not Bitter Over My Brother’s Loss At Supreme Court, Says Adeleke
-
COLUMNS12 hours ago
Way Out Of The Bauchi Assembly Logjam
-
OPINION12 hours ago
The Turf War In Edo State
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Presidency, PDP At Loggerheads Over $1bn ECA Security Fund
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
APC Insists On Fresh Inauguration Of Bauchi, Edo Assemblies
-
OPINION12 hours ago
As We Await PMB’s Ministerial List
-
BUSINESS19 hours ago
Microfinance Banks Kick Against New Minimum Capital
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Edojobs, Mainone Partner On Data Science, AI Training For 100 Edo Youths