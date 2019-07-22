Connect with us
Advertise With Us

FOOTBALL

Real Madrid Would Let Bale Go To China For Free

Published

2 hours ago

on

Real Madrid would be willing to let Gareth Bale leave this summer to China for free, as they look to unblock a tense situation at the Bernabeu, a source at the club has told ESPN FC.

Zinedine Zidane said it would “best for everyone” if the Wales international left “soon” on Sunday, to which the player’s agent Jonathan Barnett responded by calling the Frenchman “a disgrace” — adding: “If and when Gareth goes, it will be because it is in the best interest of Gareth and nothing to do with Zidane pushing.”

To resolve the issue, Madrid are willing to tear up the remaining three years of Bale’s contract if he moves to China as a last resort because no European team has made any offer to sign the 30-year-old this summer, the club source said.

Jiangsu Suning and Beijing Guoan are the Chinese clubs reportedly interested in matching Bale’s €17 million-a-season net wages — and getting him off the payroll now would mean a saving for Madrid of around €100m over the next three years.

Barnett would not comment to ESPN FC on whether his client would be open to a move to China. Bale did not feature in the match squad as Madrid began their International Champions Cup schedule with a 3-1 defeat to Bayern Munich in Houston on Saturday.

The Madrid source told ESPN FC that the player had asked not to play while his exit was being managed, and Zidane was “tired” of Bale’s behaviour as he had “not focused on anything” during the team’s time in North America so far.

However, Barnett denied to ESPN FC that a request had been made to sit out the ICC game.

Reports in the media that Bale could move to Paris Saint Germain as part of a swap deal for Neymar are not being taken seriously at the Bernabeu, the Madrid source said.

Jiangsu Suning are owned by Chinese billionaire Zhang Jindong, whose Suning Sports holding group purchased a majority stake in Inter Milan in 2016.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

…As Transport Unions Call For Strikes

Italian transport unions have called for strikes at railways, car rental companies, motorway operators, taxis, public transport and ships to...
NEWS10 mins ago

Ohuabunwa Inaugurates 2 Health Centres

Former Senate Committee Chairman on Primary Health-Care, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa has inaugurated two primary health-care centres in two different communities...
NEWS36 mins ago

PCC Resolves 112 In Six Months In Adamawa 

The Public Complaints Commission (PCC), says it had resolved 112 cases, while 318 others at various stages of investigation in...
NEWS41 mins ago

Bayelsa Guber: Group Warns Against Campaign Of Calumny Against Jonathan, Others

A rights group known as the Bayelsa Integrity Group (BIG) has risen in defence of the political family of former...
AFRICA51 mins ago

Kenya Finance Minister Arrested For Corruption

Kenya’s finance minister has surrendered himself to the police after the chief prosecutor ordered his arrest over allegations of corruption....
NEWS52 mins ago

FRSC Distributes Relief Materials To Kajuru IDPs, Sensitises Them To Safety

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Kaduna Sector Command, on Monday distributed relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in...
NEWS1 hour ago

Lagos High Courts Begin Annual Vacation

The High Courts in Lagos have commenced the annual long vacation from July 22 to Sept. 10, according to a...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: