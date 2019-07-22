Reps Seek Assent To Forensic Investigators Bill

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Uzoma Nkem-Abonta has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the Chartered Institute of Forensic Investigators (Establishment) Bill into law.

Abonta who made the call while addressing newsmen at the weekend, noted the bill is signed into law, it would help the government in its anti-graft war.

The lawmaker who represents Ukwa East/Ukwa West Federal Constituency of Abia State, said,

“The Chartered Institute of Forensic Investigators Bill has been concluded and passed by the National Assembly) after passing through legislative fireworks and mill in both chambers.

“We did the concurrence and everything, and a clean copy was sent to Mr President for assent. So, we are waiting for Mr President’s assent or otherwise.

But we pray that in line with his war against corruption and for us to succeed, that this bill is what we need to push into law so that the chartered institute when established, will go into action to train more forensic auditors to unravel all the various misappropriations and frauds in all government agencies and the economy at large.

“You can see that what we are suffering today is corruption. The problem with Nigeria today is largely not lack of resources but mismanagement of resources and corruption. And Mr President has vowed to fight corruption. He needs the necessary tools, institutions and bodies to help in fighting corruption.

The lawmaker while noting that other countries have gone the way of forensic investigation, and investigators will go beyond the surface in tackling the menace, added that anti-corruption agencies may not be able to fight the war.

“With all sense of legislative duties, I call on Mr President to please assent to that bill to enable him to deal squarely and appropriately with corruption issues. Forensic investigators will go deep and do forensic jobs. All over the climes now, the new thing is forensic investigation. It exists in Ghana, Malaysia, South Africa, United Kingdom, United States and Kenya, and all over (the world). Why will it not be in Nigeria? It is an emerging trend in the world. So, Nigeria should not be an exception.

“And we have endemic corruption that we need that to go on. EFCC and ICPC may not do enough; they need a body, chartered, to be able to do the nitty-gritty. The MDAs are so big that we need to have dedicated persons to do that. Corruption is now going scientific, so you also need scientific ways to unravel it, including cybercrimes”.

While bemoaning attempts by some persons to see that the president doesn’t assent to the bill, Abonta also lamented situations where foreign forensic investigators are called in to the country to carry out functions that Nigerians can do if an institute is established.

“So, who isafraid of the Chartered Institute of Forensic Investigators? Each time we need to carry out forensic investigations, we go outside to outsource or higher forensic investigators. Why?”, He queried.