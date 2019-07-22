NEWS
TCN Suspends Kano DisCo From Electricity Market
The management of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), says it has issued suspension and disconnection orders to Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) from the electricity market.
The suspension order was posted on TCN’s twitter handle @TCN_Nigeria on Sunday.
According to the twitter handle, the suspension order was as result of KEDCO’s default in the Market Conditions/Market Participation Agreements.
MOST READ
European Businesses Urge EU To Ease Entry Rules For Russians
Corruption: NASS Urged To Pay More Attention To Oversight Functions
Stakeholders’ Engagement Crucial For Ogoni Clean Up
UK Prime Minister, Johnson Pledges To Deliver Brexit By Oct. 31
Chairman Of Prince Osisioma Foundation Bags African CEO Merit Award
CBM, DFID Partner To Assist People With Disability
Facebook To Pay $5bn To Settle Privacy Concerns
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS22 hours ago
C’River North Youths Hail PMB Over Jedi-Agba’s Ministerial Nomination
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Lagos Begins Massive Demolition Of Illegal Structures
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Air Peace Loses Nose wheel, Tyre After Hard Landing In Lagos
-
BUSINESS22 hours ago
NNPC Signs $3.15bn Financing For OML 13
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Osinbajo, Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, Osoba Extol Jakande’s Legacy At 90
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Nasarawa Governor Commissions N1bn Agro Processing Trading Facility In Keffi
-
NEWS22 hours ago
WHO Set To Declare Nigeria Polio Free
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Insecurity: Lagos Assembly Calls For Establishment Of State Police