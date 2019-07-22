Way Out Of The Bauchi Assembly Logjam

It is no longer news that two legislators have been laying claim to the speakership position in the Bauchi State House of Assembly, sequel to the parallel inauguration of the House, which gave birth to the contenders from All Progressives Congress (APC) party in the state.

Since the crisis reared its ugly head, many stakeholders have waded into the matter, including the former governor, Muhammad Abubakar. Whether the National Assembly visitation to the Bauchi State House of Assembly’s impasse will resolve the crisis that has rocked the second tier of government in the state is something that will be seen very soon.

The proceedings of the House of Assembly was nearly disrupted, following the emergence of two speakers; the first, Abubakar Suleiman who was elected on the floor of the Assembly and inaugurated by the Clerk and the second, Kawuwa Damina who was elected outside the Assembly Complex.

That is why the intervention of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, by appointing a committee of the House led by Hon. Sarki Adar on the matter is seen as a way out of the impasse. The hope that the intervention would yield dividend is buttressed by the speech of Governor Bala Mohammed when members of the panel paid him a courtesy call. Bemoaning the situation in the state House of Assembly, the Governor told the Committee: “Certainly, your coming here is salutary to the people of Bauchi and a shame to us, distinguished senators; the only state where you have two senators managing the affairs of the state. We will never, in our culture and tutelage, undermine the importance and respect the parliament has as the second arm of the government”.

What is more salutary: he pledged to abide by the decisions and recommendations of the committee.

Those are indeed encouraging statesmanlike words from a man whose principled and patriotic approach in the Senate, in 2010, following the Doctrine of Necessity led to the breaking of the logjam over the Yar’Ardua/Jonathan succession drama. Thus, he is not a stranger to legislative turf games. As he said, the Deputy Governor of the state, Baba Tela is also a distinguished senator and like the Governor, a seasoned administrator. It is in the context of their rich legislative and sundry exposures that the Governor’s lamentation over the adverse impact of the Assembly crisis should be seen and understood. To put this in perspective, let us quote the Governor again. In his words: “It is very sad for people representing constituencies to be excluded in the discharge of their legislative duties”, a view that was shared by Hon. Adar when he said: “By the act of what has happened, the good people of Bauchi State have been deprived of good representation at the Assembly…”

Thus, all eyes are now on the Adar’s committee to put out a report that is consistent with the high-minded promise he made during their visit to the Governor. Here are his words: “Our concern is to find solutions so that the progress of this state can continue without hindrance”. Of course, he had also stated that the 12-member committee was drawn from across party, ethnic and geopolitical lines and would do an unbiased job.

The nation is now watching to see how unbiased the committee’s work has been and to what extent their report would create a harmonious atmosphere for executive-legislative harmony, without which the progress of the state would be hindered. Bauchi State is a peculiar case where an incumbent governor in the person of Mohammed Abubakar was defeated by his opponent, Senator Bala Mohammed of the People’s Democratic Party. However, the APC with 21 members has a comfortable majority in the Assembly as against nine members of the PDP and one, by the New Nigeria People’s Party. Thus, to the people of the state, what played out during the speakership election was the continuation of the rivalry between the Governor and his predecessor.

That is where the danger lies. For the Committee’s work to usher in the much needed peace, it should recognise the legality of actions as well as the mood of the people, especially the restive youth. If the committee’s work was as thorough as expected, and there is no reason why it should not be so, it would have discovered that former Governor Mohammed Abubakar is very unpopular in the state. The anger is prevalent with the youth who were shut out of every ‘democracy dividend’ during Abubakar’s tenure. Out-of-school children, unemployment, youth involvement in drug abuse and cultism, all peaked during his tenure. On the other hand, Bala Mohammed’s entry is seen as liberation from Abubakar. Any outcome that lends itself to the interpretation of a restoration of Abubakar through legislative control could trigger unintended consequences of great proportions. If that happens, can the committee beat its chest that it has ‘found solutions so that the progress of the state can continue unhindered’? Doubtful!

Actually, people are wondering what the problem is. The elected Speaker is a bona fide member of the APC. He is an indigene of the state. He was duly elected in the House and inaugurated by the Clerk as required by the law. So, many people cannot understand why the former Governor wants to foist the old order on his successor by imposing a Speaker. The motive becomes more questionable because the factional Speaker is, in fact, the one who presided over the State House of Assembly during Abubakar’s years of misrule. Definitely, the Committee requires all the wisdom it can get not to add fuel to a combustible situation waiting to erupt.

If the ultimate destination of the Adar Committee is to achieve its professed goal of finding solutions so that the progress of the state can continue unhindered, then its report should address how to get all the stakeholders and parties to adopt a give-and-take posture. Such a posture should guard against either making the Assembly a rubber stamp body or a platform for undermining executive effectiveness which is suspected to be the goal of the former Governor. Except that politicians can be unpredictable, it should be easy to achieve such collaboration in Bauchi going by Governor Bala Mohammed’s pledge to form a broad-based government aimed at not only healing the wounds of campaign anger but building consensus that would facilitate the unhindered progress of the state.

A practical demonstration of this synergy could be to assuage the group that “elected” the factional Speaker by allowing it to produce the majority leader and some key chairmen. This should be easy since all of them are members of the APC.