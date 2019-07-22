Connect with us
We Must Face Governance Squarely – Lawan

Published

6 hours ago

on

Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, has stated that the senate has put aside party difference and is united for good governance and development.

He stated this even as  Senator representing Niger East,  Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, who unveiled his action plan,   insisted that  constituency projects funds will be channeled for the purpose and not diverted.

The Senate President, who spoke yesterday in Minna, Niger State capital, at the unveiling of  Senator Mohammed Sani Musa’s strategic action plan for better representation of his zone stated that four  months  after the last general elections, politicians should put party difference aside for good governance.

According to Lawan, the lawmakers of the 9th Senate have decided to put their party difference aside and unite for national development,  through legislation.

“We believe in the senate that we will be able to achieve what we want too achieve if we see ourselves as brothers and sisters, four months after election, it is time for governance, irrespective of party difference we must face governance squarely’, the senate president noted.

He stated that when senators are elected, notwithstanding  that they are representing various constituencies, they must also take into consideration issues of national development  and the diversity of the nation.

The Senate President disclosed that Musa was the first senator to organize an engaging forum aimed at  unveiling his action plan of all the senators in the 9th  senate and therefore urged other senators to emulate him for better engagement with their constituencies.

The governor of Niger state, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, while speaking on the occasion noted that the development has indicated that there will be strengthened relationship between the National assembly members  and the  state government.

Musa however, pledged that all his earned allowances will be channeled towards the development of his constituency while  all money meant for constituency projects will not be diverted under his watch.

He said education, infrastructural development and health care delivery will form the nucleus of his development attraction to Niger east

He added  that some critical roads  like Minna-Suleja, Minna- Sarkin Pawa-Kaduna road, and Birnin Gwari –Kalgara-Tegina will be pursued for rehabilitation by the federal government to open the state economically.

