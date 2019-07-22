NEWS
Zamfara: PDP Hails Supreme Court’s Refusal To Reverse Self
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has hailed the Supreme Court’s refusal to succumb to the pressure by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to review and reverse its lawful and well-founded judgment, voiding the participation of the APC and its candidates in Zamfara state in the last general elections.
The party added that by so doing, the Supreme Court has once again saved our nation from a huge constitutional crisis that could have devastated our constitutional democracy and corporate existence as a nation.
The PDP in a statement signed by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described the demand by the APC to the Supreme Court as blasphemous, a blackmail as well as a measured landmine set by APC leaders in their desperation to ambush and destroy the integrity of the apex court.
“The motive of the APC leaders is to ultimately sequester the institution of the judiciary and foist a totalitarian order on our polity.
“It is also instructive to note that by asking the Supreme Court to embark on a journey to nowhere, the APC clearly sought to subvert our democratic system and surreptitiously force on Nigerians, a system that is completely alien to our constitutional democracy and outside the confines and dictates of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).
“APC’s demand is a direct threat to our democracy, peace and stability of our nation and shows its unwillingness, as a party, to abide by the rule of law.
“It also exposes APC’s penchant for sowing crisis in our nation; a situation that should be condemned by all.
“The PDP, therefore, urges all well-meaning Nigerians, our institutions of democracy, as well as our security agencies to be cautious of the APC as it has shown that it is not committed to the unity and stability of our dear nation,” the statement said.
