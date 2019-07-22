FOOTBALL
Zidane On Bale: ‘We Hope He Leaves Soon’
Gareth Bale’s time at Real Madrid is almost certainly over after head coach Zinedine Zidane revealed the club is working on transferring the 30-year-old this summer.
The Wales international was left out of Saturday’s 3-1 International Champions Cup defeat to Bayern Munich in Houston and, when questioned on the reason after the game, Zidane confirmed that he felt that Bale was surplus to requirements at the club.
“Bale did not play because he is very close to leaving,” Zidane said. “We hope he leaves soon. It would be best for everyone. We are working on his transfer to a new team.
“I have nothing personal against him, but there comes a time where things are done because they must be done, I have to make decisions. We have to change.
“The exit is the coach’s decision, and also of the player, who knows the situation.
“The situation will change, I do not know if in 24 or 48 hours, but it will, and it’s a good thing for everyone.”
Sources have confirmed to ESPN that Manchester United are not in the running to sign Bale, while Marca’s front cover on Tuesday suggested former club Tottenham were offering Bale “an exit” from the Bernabeu.
The reported deal would see Madrid receiving a €50m to €60m transfer fee with Spurs paying around half of his €17m a year salary, and Madrid handing the winger €25m up front to cover the remaining three years of his contract.
Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino did not say whether the North London club was the one orchestrating Bale’s exit.
“I saw in the media but I do not know which club is working to try to sign him,” Pochettino said after Spurs’ 3-2 win over Juventus at the International Champions Cup. “At the moment I do not have any information from my chairman [Daniel Levy]. I don’t know if it is us or another club. It is not my job. It is the job of my chairman who is trying to build the best possible squad.”
Bale, who has a contract at Real Madrid until 2022, played 42 games for Los Blancos last season, with 21 coming as a starter. Injury problems have limited Bale to only 79 games of a possible 151 in La Liga over the past four seasons.
MOST READ
European Businesses Urge EU To Ease Entry Rules For Russians
Corruption: NASS Urged To Pay More Attention To Oversight Functions
Stakeholders’ Engagement Crucial For Ogoni Clean Up
UK Prime Minister, Johnson Pledges To Deliver Brexit By Oct. 31
Chairman Of Prince Osisioma Foundation Bags African CEO Merit Award
CBM, DFID Partner To Assist People With Disability
Facebook To Pay $5bn To Settle Privacy Concerns
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS22 hours ago
C’River North Youths Hail PMB Over Jedi-Agba’s Ministerial Nomination
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Lagos Begins Massive Demolition Of Illegal Structures
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Air Peace Loses Nose wheel, Tyre After Hard Landing In Lagos
-
BUSINESS22 hours ago
NNPC Signs $3.15bn Financing For OML 13
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Osinbajo, Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, Osoba Extol Jakande’s Legacy At 90
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Nasarawa Governor Commissions N1bn Agro Processing Trading Facility In Keffi
-
NEWS22 hours ago
WHO Set To Declare Nigeria Polio Free
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Insecurity: Lagos Assembly Calls For Establishment Of State Police