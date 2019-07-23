15 Killed, 14 Others Abducted In Katsina Community

Suspected bandits have killed 15 people and abducted 14 others in Zango Pauwa, Kankara local government area of Katsina State. The criminals struck in the area last Sunday where they kidnapped 14 women and children.

They were said to have stormed the village with about 100 motorcycles bearing three gunmen each on Sunday evening. The hoodlums, in an operation that reportedly lasted about three hours, set the house of the village head of Zango and at least three motor vehicles ablaze and left a yet-to-be ascertained number of persons with various degrees of injuries.

An eyewitness told LEADERSHIP that a combined team of army and police deployed in the area could not get to the village until the gunmen had fled. He said that the security personnel rushed about seven of the injured victims to Kankara General Hospital for treatment.

Other sources calimed that some heads of security outfits in the state and the acting chairman of Kankara local government area, Alhaji Anas Isa, visited the village and the hospital yesterday, to sympathise with the bereaved families and the injured.

Some of the victims may be referred to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Katsina, for further medical attention because of their critical conditions.

The spokesman of the state police command, Isah Gambo, a Superintendent of Police (SP), could not be reached for comments at press time, yesterday.