NEWS
Abuja Clash: PDP Decries Violence, Killings, Urge NASS To Investigate
…Condoles With NYSC, Channels TV
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday called on the National Assembly to take urgent legislatives steps to unravel how previous Monday’s Shitte protest led to the death of yet to be ascertained number of Nigerians.
The party added that the misrule of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration has gradually turned various parts of the country, including the nation’s capital, into arenas of violence and bloodletting.
The party stated this while lamenting the continuous killing of Nigerians in avoidable bloody clashes in various parts of the country, particularly the preventable skirmishes between the police and protesters in Abuja, the nation’s capital on Monday.
The national publicity secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan in a statement said “Our party is particularly saddened by the death of an innocent National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, attached to the Channels TV, 23 years old Mr. Precious Owolabi, who was shot during the Monday bloody clash between the police and protesters in Abuja.
“Indeed, our hearts reach out to his family at this moment of grief.
“The killing of Mr. Owolabi, as well as the avoidable deaths of other compatriots, including a Deputy Commissioner of Police, is indeed another sad commentary on the irreplaceable losses and anguish families in Nigeria have continued to bear under the APC.”
The PDP held that President Buhari has not demonstrated enough capacity and commitment to effectively manage the national affairs and put measures in place to ensure a stable, united, equitable and secured Nigeria.
“Also, the APC has shown that it is completely unpatriotic and only out to destabilize our nation for its selfish reasons.
The PDP therefore calls on Nigerians of good faith to explore necessary avenues available in a democracy and the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to raise a voice of lamentation on the state of our nation under the misrule of the APC.
Certainly, no nation can thrive under an atmosphere of persistent violence, bloodletting and siege mentality on the citizenry.
The PDP notes that had President Buhari indeed, given the littlest consideration to the continuous wise counsel by well-meaning Nigerian leaders, including former presidents, as well as international bodies, the security challenges confronting our nation would have been reduced to the barest minimum.
The PDP, therefore, charges President Buhari to listen to the voice of reason, arise and take immediate steps that would put to an end the violence ravaging our country.
“In the same vein, APC must end all its manifest anti-people tendencies, noxious body language and all acts that promote impunity and lawlessness in our land.”
