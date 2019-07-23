Connect with us
Advertise With Us

POLITICS

APC Chieftain Urges Gov Obaseki To Avoid Zamfara, Rivers Mistake

Published

16 mins ago

on

Following the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, a chieftain of the party, Mallam Garus Gololo, has called on Governor Godwin Obaseki and the stakeholders of the party to put their house in order to avoid the mistake that made the party lose  Zamfara, Rivers ,Ondo and Oyo states respectively to the opposition.

Speaking with newsmen in Abuja yesterday, Gololo said that it was the actions and inaction of the governors and the director general of Buhari campaign organization, Rotimi Ameachi, that made the party lose those states to the opposition party.

According to him, APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, Governor Obaseki and the former party chairman, John Oyegun should come to compromise and settle their differences for the sake of the party.

“If Edo State governor and other stakeholders continue like this, we are going to lose the governorship seat to another party. I am appealing to them to come together and resolve any issues before them so that the state would continue to enjoy the dividend of democracy through APC,” Gololo said.

On the issue on ground in Kogi state, the APC chieftain also called on the party stakeholders to give Governor Yahaya Bello a second chance, saying that he is the only person that can stand and defeat Senator Dino Melaye in the November governorship election.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS5 mins ago

Imo Senatorial Contestant Takes Protest To INEC Office Over Certificate

A contestant in the last Imo North Senatorial District election, Benjamin Nwajumogu, yesterday stormed the National Headquarters of the Independent...
NEWS7 mins ago

Zamfara APC: PDP Governors Hail Supreme Court

The PDP Governors Forum (PDPGF) has expressed its joy as the Supreme Court rejected the application by the All Progressives...
NEWS8 mins ago

PMB Greets Former Lagos Governor, Lateef Jakande At 90

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent warm felicitations to former Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande, who turns 90...
NEWS8 mins ago

Sen Wammakko Donates Food, Clothing To Sokoto Bandits’ Attack Victims

Immediate past govenror of Sokoto state and Senator representing Sokoto North Senatorial district, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko has donated no fewer...
NEWS14 mins ago

Forum Requests Senate To Revisit Bill On FCE Dass

The Concern People’s Forum of Dass Bauchi South senatorial district has called on the Senate under the leadership of Sen...
POLITICS16 mins ago

APC Chieftain Urges Gov Obaseki To Avoid Zamfara, Rivers Mistake

Following the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, a chieftain of the party, Mallam Garus Gololo,...
NEWS16 mins ago

Flood Destroys 679 Houses In 6 Kebbi LGAs

The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) in Kebbi State says flood has destroyed over 679 houses in 6 local government...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: