As Yobe Enters Next Level

Interestingly, the emergence of Governor Mai Mala Buni as the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate was not envisaged from the onset because being the quiet and unassuming politician, he kept his gubernatorial aspiration a guarded secret until he had convinced himself to be the candidate to beat in the primaries.

There is no doubt that Governor Buni wasn’t considered as an opportunistic gubernatorial aspirant because he was well grounded in the politics of the state as an accomplished party apparatchik who knew the political landscape of the state by heart.

A party loyalist to the core, it wasn’t surprising when he was compensated with the plum job of natinal secretary of the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), a position he held with political dexterity. With him at the helms, the party’s fortunes grew leaps and bounds.

In a state bubbling with other well-known potential gladiators, not even the oracle foresaw his emergence. It was all shrouded in mystery or in the bowels of conjecture. So when his candidacy was made public, the groundswell of support that accompanied that pronouncement was palpable and electrifying.

Most stakeholders are unanimous in their belief that the emergence of Governor Buni as executive governor of Yobe State was indeed a master stroke while others postulate that it was simply a round peg, in a round hole. One of such Yobeans and a critical stakeholder is none else than the soft-spoken Alhaji Mohammed Gadaka, national financial secretary of the All Progressives Congress.

Hear him,’’ The choice of Governor Mai Mala Buni as the pre- eminent candidate for the APC gubernatorial primaries and eventually the candidate didn’t come to me as a surprise. I had been privileged to follow his political trajectory and recognized his innate political and leadership qualities.

‘‘From my candid assessment of Governor Buni, he is the quintessential politician Yobeans needed at such a critical transition period. Yobe State knew only one governor in over a decade. It was just governor Gaidam and governor Gaidam all the way until May 29, 2019.

In that respect, we needed a person who will immediately fill the void that the departure of Governor Gaidam created. And without any fear of being seen as overtly patronising Governor Buni I felt he fit the bill as our next governor.

‘‘When I heard him articulate his views on the main thrust of his administration, I knew Yobeans were in for a real socio-economic transformation under his stewardship as he spoke elaborately on paying attention to education, health and industrialization. Those three key areas were to be the main focus of his administration.’’

Yobeans believe they are about to witness a new dawn in their socio-economic transformation that under their new governor would enable the state achieve accelerated socio-economic development that would rival that of its big brother Borno State from where it was created. After all, a son is believed to outshine his further in brining prosperity to the family.

With the aforementioned, the coast is clear for Governor Mai Mala Buni to make a difference in governing Yobe State. And to achieve his goal for his people he must be wise enough to learn from the conventional adage that the skills it takes to win an election are not the same skills it takes to govern.

He, therefore, must go for the best hands that he can assemble. Technocrats and politicians who share in his vision, especially at this time of limited resources. In political parlance it has been noted that when a leader is in charge even his ardent political opponents doff their hats for him.

In summary, Governor Buni must steer the course; he must strive to be his own man, by doing what is best for Yobe State. His primary constituency is Yobe State and his primary concern must be Yobe State, he must breathe Yobe State and with providence on his side, he could leave enduring milestones that can uplift his people from the shackles of socio-economic limitations to enduring prosperity.

– Gbadago wrote from Abuja