Baddyoosha, Small Doctor, Qdot Up The Ante In New Single 

Dubai-based Nigerian musician cum producer, Badmus Akeem O popularly known as Baddyoosha along with Small Doctor and Qdot have upped the ante and stirred up a new kind of street attitude with release of a new single “911” which became instant success as soon as it hit major music platforms like iTunes, Boomplay, Appstore and Google Play on Friday July 19, 2019.

The song which depicts a sort of emergency given the title “911” is replete with so much energy eclectic beat, rapacious rhythm and intoxicating memes and rap. It was mixed and mastered by Drumphase with the support of the Oosha Empire company based in Dubai. Baddyoosha, Small Doctor and Qdot packed a punch with their street swag in the song to deliver a masterpiece that will get the street buzzing again with some sort of attitude, which has already begun to catch fire.

With close to a million followers on Instagram, Baddyoosha is sure to bring his influence to bare on “911”, and soon make it a street anthem.

Baddyoosha, aside being a businessman is also an International promoter and a musician with over ten singles to his credit. After his debut single ‘Esemi’ in 2014, he has gone to record hits like ‘Timbalowo, ‘Angeli, ‘Oga’, ‘Talon Shaye and many more. Next on his agenda is the EP “STREET”.

He’s expected to drop another single, Idan featuring CDQ and also the EP which is for a grand release on August 2nd in 2019. “I am shooting the video of Timbalowo video and Angeli soonest. Because if my passion for the arts, I acted in Alakada Reloaded produced by Toyin Abraham and also in The Ghost And The Tout. These are cinema movies. That’s why I’m Jack of all trades,” he stated.