Basketball Camp: NBBF Boss Promises Technical Support For Investors

Factional president of Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Tijjani Umar has promised technical support to Sam Oguche Basketball Camp and individuals investing in the development of the slam and dunk game at the grassroots level.

He made the pledge, yesterday, when ex-international, Sam Oguche and his team paid him a courtesy visit in his office to apprise him about ‘Sam Oguche’s annual basketball camp’.

The camp which kicked off yesterday at the prestigious Gilali basketball court in Abuja is featuring over 200 kids from FCT and its environs.

Umar, while commending Oguche and his team for the initiative to invest in basketball camp, said the camp will be helpful to Nigeria and Nigerians in many ways.

“Summer camps are helpful in many ways because aside affording our ex-internationals the opportunity to come back home during their holiday to give back to the society where they come from, it also helps the young generations to discover and develop their basketball skills”.

“Secondly, most of our kids are now on break and they have so much energy that if not channeled properly, they might end up doing the wrong things. So, the camps will help us to harness their time and energy to useful venture”.

“Thirdly, the camps entrenches basketball tradition because these are people at the age where you start teaching them basketball skills and more importantly, the ex-internationals are coming with resources like balls, souvenirs and shirts which they distribute to the kids”.

“The federation is always ready to provide technical support and manpower to everybody whose aim is to develop the game. Sam Oguche is a former international who played for Nigeria at the youth level up to the senior team before moving to US and we are happy he is here to support the development of basketball from the grassroots,” Umar said.

Sam Oguche, the organiser of ‘Sam Oguche Basketball Camp’ said the camp has been a life changer for him and has also instilled moral values and discipline and guided young players to discover their talents.

“I have been doing my basketball camp for 10 years now and this year’s edition is different because I am here with my friends, Anna and Elsa. They are all playing basketball in collegiate in US and they want to give back to the society also like I am doing”.

“The camp has been life changer for me and I will not think of doing anything else than what I am doing. The camp is aimed at enriching the lives of Nigerian youths and to enlighten them about education and socio-development skills.

“We plan to use sports as a tool for the empowerment of young Nigerians, and help to identify and develop young talents, instill discipline in them and teach them the importance of self-belief and team work”.

“The reason we came here is to say hello to the NBBF president and tell him we are here to support basketball development from the grassroots.”

According to Oguche, the four days camp programme promises to be one of the best and would have both male and female in attendance and between the ages of 10-16.

Samuel Oguche is holding the camp alongside his friends from Sweden Elsa Landberg and Anna Lundquist.