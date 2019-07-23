BBNaija Week 4: Drama , Eviction, War

Big Brother Naija contestant, Mercy has compared Tacha’s strategy to ex-BBNaija housemate, Cee-C.

Recall that Cee-C during her time in Big Brother 2018 was not friendly with most housemates. She picked up different fights, especially with Tobi, most of the time in the reality show.

However, she emerged as the second runner up the show despite the many criticisms from fans and celebrities over her attitude.

But Cee-C revealed that she was at loggerheads with different housemates in the reality show just to be in tune with the theme of the show, ‘Trouble’ ” Double Wahala”.

Tacha, according to many, seems to be acting Cee-C’ script, by alienating herself from other housemates in the most aggressive manner.

Recently, she threw insults at Mike after Saturday party and also refused to hug any housemate while leaving the house during her fake eviction on Sunday.

Mercy, speaking to Diane on Monday after Tacha’s fake eviction mentioned that she was trying to play the script of Cee-C in the reality show.

According to her, Tacha is acting over-confidence, disengages herself from housemates in order to win this year’s “Pepper dem edition.”

There have been several assumptions by the viewers that Instagram slay queen Tacha does not have enough clothes because she has been seen repeating the same clothes in the house.

Well, it looks like the viewers are right after all because according to Tacha “The orientation she had was that they will be given clothes in the house but unfortunately, they have not been given any outfit.

This week has a lot of twists as the housemates are all up for eviction which is a sad week for all even Khafi’s veto power can’t be used as all house mates are all up for eviction including Mercy and Seyi who are in the secret room.

Also, BBNaija’s housemates turn lovers, Gedoni and Khafi, were alleged to have been caught on camera having passionate sex under the sheets.

The video showed them move their bodies in ecstasy, while their bed squeaked.

The lovebirds first had sex in the house on Saturday July 20th. Though many are saying it was Esther and Frodd or Nelson, the video is really not clear on who were having that nice time.

Frodd who seems to be so emotional, had earlier burst into tears after Esther turned down his offer to be in a relationship with him.

However, during Truth and Dare game in the house on Monday night, Frodd dared Esther to kiss him.

She did not hesitate as she planted a kiss on his lips, which caused an uproar in the house.

The house mates inside still don’t know that there is a secret room and that Tacha and Seyi are still in the house watching them.