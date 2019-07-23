NEWS
BREAKING: Akpabio, Keyamo, Lai Mohammed, 40 Others Make Ministerial List
Screening Commences Wednesday, 24th – Senate
A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Festus Keyamo, Sen Godswill Apkabio and the immediate past minister of information, Lai Mohammed have made it to the 43 ministerial list sent to the Senate for confirmation by President Muhammadu Buhari.
In adherence to section167 (2), President Buhari while he attached CV to the 42 ministerial nominees, as the Senate to confirm them.
Others who make the list are: Dr Ikechukwu Oga, Muhammadu Musa Bello, Godswill Apkabio, Dr Chris Ngige, Sharon Ikpeazu, Adamu Adamu, Mariam Katagum, Timipre Sylva, Sen George Akume, Mustapha Baba Shehuri, Goddy JD Agba and Festus Keyamo.
Others are Ogbonaya Onu, Osagie Osane, Clement Abba, Otumba Richard Adebayo, Geoffrey Onyema, Ali Isa Pantami, Emaka Uhumba, Suleim Adamu, Zainab Ahmed Shamsuna, Dr Muhammad Mahmud, Sabi Nanono, Bashir Seleh, Hadi Serika, Abubakar Malami, Ramatu Tijjani and Lai Mohammed.
Others who made it to the list are: Gbemisola Saraki, Raji Fashola, Adeleke Mamora, Mohammed Abdullahi, Zubauru Dada, Olamikekan Adedeji, Taiwo Alasadura, Rauf Aregbesola, Sunday Dare, Paulen Tallen, Rotimi Amaechi, Muhammadu Dingyadi, Sale Maman, Abubakar Aliyu and Sadiya Umar Faruk.
More Details Later…
MOST READ
JUST-IN: President Essebsi Of Tunisia Dies At 92
Oyo APC Reformers Lauds Dare’s Nomination As Minister
Boris Johnson Sends Ultimatum To Brussels To Renegotiate Brexit
Med-View Airline Explains Incident Involving Flight At Lagos Airport
I Will Use Amnesty Model To Tackle Insecurity If Elected – Alaibe
British Council Engages CSO’s On SDG’s, Introduces ACT Programme
EU Consumer Group Warns Of Harmful Chemicals In Paper Food Packaging
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS17 hours ago
Senate Screens 10 Ministerial Nominees
-
OTHER SPORTS21 hours ago
Boxer Maxim Dadashev Dies From Friday Fight Injuries
-
NEWS10 hours ago
US Imposes Travel Ban On Nigerian Politicians Over Election Rigging
-
POLITICS23 hours ago
Edo APC Crisis And The Road To Self-destruction
-
POLITICS24 hours ago
Senate Begins Screening Of Ministerial Nominees
-
POLITICS23 hours ago
Reps: Why Minority Parties Voted Elumelu – Agbo
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Kebbi SIEC To Hold LG Election Aug. 26
-
FOOTBALL23 hours ago
Bayern Munich President Uli Hoeness To Retire In November