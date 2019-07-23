BREAKING: Boris Johnson Will Be UK’s New Prime Minister

…Boris Johnson vows to ‘deliver Brexit and unite the country’ as he is crowned new Tory leader after trouncing Jeremy Hunt with 66% backing from activists

Boris Johnson insisted he can ‘deliver Brexit and unite the country’ today after the Tories installed him as their new leader.

The front runner was declared the winner of the bruising battle against Jeremy Hunt as the two sat side-by-side in a dramatic ceremony at the Queen Elizabeth II centre in Westminster.

Family members including father Stanley, sister Rachel and brother Jo were among those in the audience to hear the news that he had secured 66 per cent of the votes from activists. However, there was no sign of girlfriend Carrie Symonds.

Mr Johnson – whose ambition as a boy was to be ‘World King’ – paid tribute to Mr Hunt, and thanked Theresa May for her ‘extraordinary’ service to the country.

He said the party now had to reconcile the need for a close relationship with Europe to the desire for ‘democratic self-government’.

Mr Johnson said he would ‘deliver Brexit, unite the country and defeat Jeremy Corbyn… we are going to energise the country.’

He added: ‘Like some slumbering giant we are going to arise and ping off the guy ropes of self-doubt.’

The PM-elect has already been plotting the first frantic phase of his premiership.

Allies are determined to forge ahead with multi-billion pound promises to cut taxes – even if it means increasing government borrowing.

However, Mr Johnson is also facing a potentially catastrophic Tory mutiny as MPs mobilise against his ‘do or die’ vow to secure Brexit by Halloween – even if it means crashing out without an agreement.

Education minister Anne Milton quit this morning in advance of Mr Johnson’s expected coronation, saying she had ‘grave concerns’ and could not fall into line with his Brexit policy.

Justice Secretary David Gauke – another of around half-a-dozen ministers who have said they will resign rather than serve under Mr Johnson – issued a stark warning this morning that Parliament will find a way to block No Deal.

After Sir Alan Duncan quit as Foreign Office minister yesterday in an abortive effort to force a confidence vote to block Mr Johnson becoming PM, the leadership front runner embarked on a charm offensive.

He held talks with Chancellor Philip Hammond and Mr Gauke last night, but while discussions were ‘friendly’ they did not back down on their opposition to No Deal.

