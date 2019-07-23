Coalition Destroys Yemeni Rebel Drones Targeting Saudi Arabia

Saudi-led coalition forces intercepted and destroyed drones launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels towards Saudi Arabia, the coalition spokesman, Turki al Malki, said on Tuesday.

The drones were launched towards residential areas in the south western region of Asir, al Malki added, according to a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency.

In recent months, Houthis have launched a string of drone and missile attacks into Saudi territory, which the rebels say are to defend themselves against the coalition’s strikes.

The Saudi coalition has been fighting the Houthis since 2015, when it was formed to counter advances by Iran allied rebels towards the Yemeni government’s temporary seat in Aden.

The rebels took over the capital Sana’a and other areas in late 2014.

The devastating power struggle between the Saudi backed government and the Houthis has left Yemen, already one of the Arab world’s poorest countries, with a hunger crisis and massive damage to infrastructure across the country.