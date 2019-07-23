LAW
Court Dissolves 15-year-old Marriage Over Irreconcilable Differences
An Ekiti Customary Court sitting in Ikole-Ekiti on Tuesday dissolved a 15-year-old marriage between a hairdresser, Toyin Olatunji and her husband, Busuyi over irreconcilable differences.
The President of the Court, Mrs Yemisi Ojo, ordered Busuyi to be responsible for the children’s welfare, school fees and payment of the sum of N10, 000 as monthly feeding allowance for the children.
Ojo ordered that the payment would be made through the registry beginning from August 2019.
She also ordered the respondent to pay the children’s school fees in their respective schools beginning for the next academic session.
The court also ordered Olatunji to allow the children spend holidays with their father.
Olatunji,25, filed for divorce on grounds of lack of proper care for herself and her children, public assault and no dowry paid by her husband.
She told the court that her husband and father of three children, left her alone to take care of them
The petitioner therefore, prayed to the court to order the respondent to be responsible for the children upkeep and payment of their school fees.
She also prayed to the court to order the respondent to be paying a sum of N10, 000 as the children’s monthly feeding allowance.
The respondent, Busuyi, failed to appear in court to defend himself after he was summoned on three occasions.
MOST READ
Nissan To Cut 12,500 Jobs Worldwide
Hepatitis B, C Major Causes Of Liver Cancer — Hepathologist
Federation Trains 50 Ahead Of Africa Track Cycling Cup
Adamawa’s First Batch of 516 Pilgrims Leave for Saudi Arabia
2019 Hajj: 1st Batch Of 516 Pilgrims Leave Adamawa For Saudi Arabia
Lawmaker Describe Buhari’s Ministerial Nominees As Priceless Asset
Adamawa’s First Batch Of 516 Pilgrims Leave For Saudi Arabia
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Senate Screens 10 Ministerial Nominees
-
NEWS12 hours ago
US Imposes Travel Ban On Nigerian Politicians Over Election Rigging
-
OTHER SPORTS23 hours ago
Boxer Maxim Dadashev Dies From Friday Fight Injuries
-
FEATURES10 hours ago
‘Number Of Petitions At Tribunals Shows Last Elections Were Rigged’
-
AGRICULTURE24 hours ago
Yobe Combats Insecurity Through Mechanised Farming
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Kaduna Election Tribunal: el-Rufai Closes Defence
-
FOOTBALL24 hours ago
De Ligt Nets Own Goal But Juve Beat Inter On Penalties
-
BUSINESS12 hours ago
We’ll Focus On Import Substitution In Next 4 Years – PMB