Dangote Cement Assures Of Good Returns

Published

38 mins ago

on

The managing director and chief executive of Dangote Cement Plc, Eng. Joe Makoju, has assured the customers of the determination of the management to always add value and work towards making them happy always.

Speaking recently in Ibadan at a car presentation ceremony for the on-going Dangote Cement’s Bag of Goodies Promo, Makoju said the ongoing promo was a way of giving back to society, especially the customers, noting that the company would have folded if not for the support and continuous patronage of its teeming customers.

According to him, “We appreciate our customers and as a company, we have decided to always look for ways to make them happy and one of the ways is what we are here for today. This promo is to enrich our customers as more than N200 million in cash will be won as well as other laudable gifts.

“We also love our shareholders, they have faith in us, hence their investment in our company and as you can see, we are also in the business of enhancing the value of their investments. We will continue to make our customers happy and also enrich our shareholders. That is our resolve as a company.”

Two customers have already won brand new saloon cars in the ongoing Dangote Cement’s new promo tagged: “Bags of Goodies.” An Abraka Delta State-based cement retailer, Benjamin Igherighe was the first car winner, while a youth corper, Godwin  was the second car winner in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The “Bag of Goodies” for customers contains valuable items like carricycles, motorbikes, TV sets, refrigerators and cash gifts among others was launched the first week in July in Lagos.

Director, Sales and Marketing, Dangote Cement Plc, Mrs. Funmi Sanni, said the promo was a new initiative in the cement industry for customers in Nigeria, saying, “We are here to change the narratives in the industry. We do everything with our customers in mind. We want to appreciate them for their loyalty to the brand in the past years,” he said.

MOST POPULAR

