Declare HDP Candidate Winner Of Presidential Poll, Witness Tells Tribunal

A witness of the Hope Democratic Party (HDP), Yusuf Ibrahim, has told the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja, to declare candidate of the Hope Democratic Party, HDP, Chief Ambrose Owuru, winner of the 2019 presidential election and that he should also be inaugurated.

The witness, who appeared before tribunal to give evidence predicated his call for declaration of Owuru as president on a referendum conducted in the country on February 16, the day the presidential election, was initially slated.

Ibrahim, who was led in evidence by HDP’s lawyer, Eze Nnayelugo, told the tribunal that a referendum conducted on February 16 placed Owuru winner by over 50million Nigerians.

The witness attacked the shift of the presidential election from February 16 to February 23 by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and described the election of February 23 as illegal, unconstitutional and a nullity because conditions for shifting election were not met by INEC.

Ibrahim further informed the tribunal that ‘Citizens Observers Referendum Election Rights Protection of Nigeria’ conducted the referendum across the country and that Owuru of the HDP won and emerged as Nigeria’s president.

The witness insisted that the referendum was held physically and not in the spiritual realms as claimed by President Muhammadu Buhari, All Progressives Congress (APC) and INEC.

Ibrahim tendered some documents, among which are; Citizens Observers Referendum Election Rights Protection of Nigeria, Final List of Presidential Candidate and copies of major newspapers to buttress his claim on the referendum.

Besides, the witness also alleged unlawful exclusion of the HDP in the February 23 poll by INEC’s refusal to put its original logo on the ballot papers as done to other parties by INEC.

Under cross examination by INEC’s lawyer, Yunus Usman SAN, the witness admitted that INEC has sole responsibility of conducting election for the country but however said that the electoral body lacked powers to shift the election the way it did on February 16, which he said prompted Nigerians to opt for a referendum.

However, when asked to produce the results of the referendum before the tribunal, Ibrahim said it was not with him in the tribunal, and that he has submitted it to his lawyer.

Also when cross-examined by APC’s lawyer, Akin Olujimi SAN, the witness said that the referendum of February 16 was not celestial exercise or through the Internet, adding that it was a physical exercise.