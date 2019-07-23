NEWS
EFCC Secures Conviction Of 9 ‘Yahoo’ Boys
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has secured the conviction of nine internet fraudsters, popularly known as Yahoo Boys before Justice Muawiyah Baba Idris of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT High Court, Nyanya.
The convicts are: Chinaka Chijioke a serving member of National Youth Corps Service, NYSC; Tunde Azeez, Okeke Dinnie, Iboy Kelly, Ejechi Clarence, Ogagaoghene Favour, Elvis Albert, Ojike Peace and Kelvin Audu.
The internet fraudsters were arraigned and convicted on separate and different count charges that included cheating, impersonation and obtaining by false pretence, which are offences that run contrary to Sections 321, 320(a) and Section 95 and 322 of the Panel Code Law of Northern Nigeria 1990 and punishable under Section 324 of the same Law.
The nine accused persons, pleaded guilty to the different charges against them.
Following their plea, the prosecution counsel informed the court that there was a plea bargain agreement between the prosecution and defence teams, duly signed by both parties and therefore urged the court to convict and sentence the defendants according to the terms of the agreement.
Justice Idris however convicted the 10 defendants as charged.
He adjourned the case to July 25, 29 and 30 2019 for sentencing and ordered that they be remanded in prison custody.
