Ekiti Inaugurates Court To Stem Cross Border Crimes

Determined to stem cross border crimes and bring justice nearer to the people, a new Chief Magistrate’s Court has been inaugurated by Ekiti State Judiciary in Ogotun Ekiti.

Ogotun, a town which is located in Ekiti Southwest Local Government Area of the state is situated on the boundary with neighbouring Osun State.

Suspected gunmen had killed a soldier in the community in October 2018 while some individuals including an officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps were kidnapped the previous year.

Performing the inauguration of the new court, the Chief Judge, Justice Ayodeji Daramola, described the project as, “another fulfilment of the policy of the Dr Kayode Fayemi administration in bringing justice nearer to the people.”

Daramola said having the court in the border town between Ekiti and Osun was strategic to tackling the incidence of rampant cross border crimes in the area

The Chief Judge explained that the establishment of the court would serve as a “strategic warning signal to criminals both within and outside the border that the days of reckoning are at hand.”

With the commissioning of the project, Daramola said the number of Chief Magistrate Courts in the state has risen to 22.

Speaking at the event, the Ologotun of Ogotun Ekiti, Oba Samuel Oyebade, expressed joy at the inauguration of the new court in his domain.

The monarch noted that the new court would save litigants the stress of going to the state capital and other nearby towns to seek justice

Oba Oyebade added that the opportunity of access to justice would help his subjects seek redress in a legitimate way rather than resort to self-help

While pointing out that he was not advocating that every dispute must end in court, the royal father stressed that Alternative Dispute Resolution mechanism should also be encouraged.