NEWS
Flood Destroys 679 Houses In 6 Kebbi LGAs
The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) in Kebbi State says flood has destroyed over 679 houses in 6 local government areas of the state between May 2019 till date.
The Executive Director of the agency, Engr. Abbas Rabiu Kamba made this known to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Monday.
He said his office has so far received reports of the flood destruction from Gwandu with over 100 houses destroyed, even as Birnin Kebbi has over 200 houses affected by the flood while in Bunza local government area,139 houses were destroyed by the flood.
Others according to him included, Dandi local government area having over 40 houses destroyed at Shiko village, Jega having over 50 houses destroyed at Alelu village while Karaye village has over 150 houses destroyed in Maiyama local government area of the state.
“All these destruction was due to heavy rainfall which resulted into flooding and eventual destruction of the houses .
‘We thank God because we did not receive report of any loss of live from these areas ‘’ he said
Kamba explained that his agency has already written to the Kebbi state government for possible assistance to the victims and the report was being compiled to the National Emergency Management Agency ( NEMA) for intervention.
He called on communities living on water prone areas to heed to the advice of Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) to relocate to upper lands and urged people to stop dumping waste on water ways.
It will be recalled that the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) has categorized Kebbi State as one of the States that may face serious flood in 2019 as forecasted by the agency.
The 2019 flood outlook released by the agency indicates that Kebbi State and its environs is within the ‘High Probable Flood Risk Area’.
MOST READ
Imo Senatorial Contestant Takes Protest To INEC Office Over Certificate
A contestant in the last Imo North Senatorial District election, Benjamin Nwajumogu, yesterday stormed the National Headquarters of the Independent...
Zamfara APC: PDP Governors Hail Supreme Court
The PDP Governors Forum (PDPGF) has expressed its joy as the Supreme Court rejected the application by the All Progressives...
PMB Greets Former Lagos Governor, Lateef Jakande At 90
President Muhammadu Buhari has sent warm felicitations to former Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande, who turns 90...
Sen Wammakko Donates Food, Clothing To Sokoto Bandits’ Attack Victims
Immediate past govenror of Sokoto state and Senator representing Sokoto North Senatorial district, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko has donated no fewer...
Forum Requests Senate To Revisit Bill On FCE Dass
The Concern People’s Forum of Dass Bauchi South senatorial district has called on the Senate under the leadership of Sen...
APC Chieftain Urges Gov Obaseki To Avoid Zamfara, Rivers Mistake
Following the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, a chieftain of the party, Mallam Garus Gololo,...
Flood Destroys 679 Houses In 6 Kebbi LGAs
The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) in Kebbi State says flood has destroyed over 679 houses in 6 local government...
MOST POPULAR
-
Others10 hours ago
Kogi Gov’ship: Melaye Appoints Campaign D-G
-
SPORTS12 hours ago
Why I Visited Cosgrove – Ahmed Musa
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Unrealistic Demands Delay Implementation Of New Minimum Wage- HoS
-
LAW16 hours ago
“I Am Authorised By Fiat To Conclude Trial Of Orji Kalu”- Judge
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Breaking: Supreme Court Refuses To Upturn Judgment On Zamfara Elections
-
NEWS12 hours ago
PMB Summons IGP Over Shittes Protest
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Police Takeover Investigation Of Rape Allegation Against Fatoyinbo
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Zamfara: PDP Hails Supreme Court’s Refusal To Reverse Self