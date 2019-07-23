NEWS
Forum Requests Senate To Revisit Bill On FCE Dass
The Concern People’s Forum of Dass Bauchi South senatorial district has called on the Senate under the leadership of Sen Ahmed Lawan to re-visit the bill seeking the establishment of the Federal College of Education Dass which has passed first and second reading in the eighth National Assembly.
The forum under its chairman Alhaji Salisu Bello, the Makama Babba of Dass urged the Red chamber to as a matter of urgency treat the bill with adequate attention.
It would be recalled that the bill seeking the establishment of the institution was sponsored by late Sen Ali Wakili and scaled through first, second reading and public hearing before his demise on 17 March, 2018.
Speaking to newsmen in Abuja Alhaji Salisu Bello pleaded with the Senator Representing Bauchi South senatorial district Sen Lawan Gumau to spearhead the quest of the bill for it to get adequate attention on the floor of the 9th Senate and onward passage to the federal executive council for final approval.
On his part, the spokesperson of the forum Alhaji Abdullahi Lawal said the contributions of Dass to the socio-economic, cultural and political development of Nigeria cannot be overemphasized, but yet the ancient town is left with no federal presence
Lawal who is also Sarkin-Jakkadu lamented that some politicians scuttled the bill following the death of Sen Wakili as unjust.
He recalled that when the immediate past President of the Senate, Sen Bukola Saraki and the leadership of the 8th Senate visited the family of late senator, he assured that all the bills and works of the late Sen Wakili would be followed to the logical conclusion in honour of the late senator.
He, therefore, pleaded that in a spirit of fairness and comradeship that the bill sponsored by late senator be treated with urgency and passed to the federal executive council for final approval.
