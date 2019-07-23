Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Forum Requests Senate To Revisit Bill On FCE Dass

Published

17 mins ago

on

The Concern People’s Forum of Dass Bauchi South senatorial district has called on the Senate under the leadership of Sen Ahmed Lawan to re-visit the bill seeking the establishment of the Federal College of Education Dass which has passed first and second reading in the eighth National Assembly.

The forum under its chairman Alhaji Salisu Bello, the Makama Babba of Dass urged the Red chamber to as a matter of urgency treat the bill with adequate attention.

It would be recalled that the bill seeking the establishment of the institution was sponsored by late Sen Ali Wakili and scaled through first, second reading and public hearing before his demise on 17 March, 2018.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja Alhaji Salisu Bello pleaded with the Senator Representing Bauchi South senatorial district Sen Lawan Gumau to spearhead the quest of the bill for it to get adequate attention on the floor of the 9th Senate and onward passage to the federal executive council for final approval.

On his part, the spokesperson of the forum Alhaji Abdullahi Lawal said the contributions of Dass to the socio-economic, cultural and political development of Nigeria cannot be overemphasized, but yet the ancient town is left with no federal presence

Lawal who is also Sarkin-Jakkadu lamented that some politicians scuttled the bill following the death of Sen Wakili as unjust.

He recalled that when the immediate past President of the Senate, Sen Bukola Saraki and the leadership of the 8th Senate visited the family of late senator, he assured that all the bills and works of the late Sen Wakili would be followed to the logical conclusion in honour of the late senator.

He, therefore, pleaded that in a spirit of fairness and comradeship that the bill sponsored by late senator be treated with urgency and passed to the federal executive council for final approval.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS8 mins ago

Imo Senatorial Contestant Takes Protest To INEC Office Over Certificate

A contestant in the last Imo North Senatorial District election, Benjamin Nwajumogu, yesterday stormed the National Headquarters of the Independent...
NEWS10 mins ago

Zamfara APC: PDP Governors Hail Supreme Court

The PDP Governors Forum (PDPGF) has expressed its joy as the Supreme Court rejected the application by the All Progressives...
NEWS11 mins ago

PMB Greets Former Lagos Governor, Lateef Jakande At 90

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent warm felicitations to former Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande, who turns 90...
NEWS11 mins ago

Sen Wammakko Donates Food, Clothing To Sokoto Bandits’ Attack Victims

Immediate past govenror of Sokoto state and Senator representing Sokoto North Senatorial district, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko has donated no fewer...
NEWS17 mins ago

Forum Requests Senate To Revisit Bill On FCE Dass

The Concern People’s Forum of Dass Bauchi South senatorial district has called on the Senate under the leadership of Sen...
POLITICS19 mins ago

APC Chieftain Urges Gov Obaseki To Avoid Zamfara, Rivers Mistake

Following the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, a chieftain of the party, Mallam Garus Gololo,...
NEWS19 mins ago

Flood Destroys 679 Houses In 6 Kebbi LGAs

The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) in Kebbi State says flood has destroyed over 679 houses in 6 local government...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: