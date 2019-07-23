Gov. Dickson, Sen. Diri, Others Condole Bayelsa CJ Over Death Of Female Commissioner

High profile personalities and Politicians from Bayelsa State including the State Governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson and the Senator representing Bayelsa Central Senatorial district, Senator Douye Diri have condoled the State Chief Judge, Justice Kate Abiri over the death of his sister and female Commissioner, Deaconess Agatha Goma.

Late 55 years old Bayelsa State Commissioner for Local Government Administration, Mrs. Agatha Goma,died in her sleep last week.

The late commissioner, who buried her husband early in the year, was appointed into Governor Seriake Dickson’s cabinet in 2016 and remained one of the best apostles of the governor’s restoration team.

Governor Dickson, who expressed his deep shock at the news of her passing during a condolence visit at the residence of the Chief Judge Of the State, Hon. Justice Kate Abiri who also is the late commissioner’s biological sister, sympathised with the children and immediate family asking them to take solace in the word of God and to be assured of the full support of the government and people of Bayelsa State.

According to Governor Dickson “I have repeatedly stated that we need more leaders in the state Hon. Agatha Goma was clearly one of our best. She was one of our most experienced politicians who have served in various arms of government. Her future was indeed very bright and she was doing very well until her sad and sudden departure”

“We all are in shock at what is clearly a major tragedy and we cannot pretend about it. Both the family members, members of the Restoration Administration as well as the State are mourning. ”

“We pray God to grant the departed eternal repose and give the family of the departed the fortitude to bear what is clearly an irreparable loss.’

Senator Douye Diri, during his condolence visit in company of the State Commissioner for Labour, Chief Collins Cocordia , expressed shock at her demise and said with her experience as a lawmaker, member of the State Executive council, this is the time her experience would have come more effective in the state as an astute politician’

‘For all of us who knew her, her characteristic as a mother and a hard working woman. while going about my governorship ambition,she was one person I have penciled down. Unfortunately she is no longer with us.We pray that God console the Governor,the people of the state and her family.’