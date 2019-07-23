Govt Should Prioritise Housing Investment – Adebayo

Barrister Festus Adebayo is the convener of Abuja International Housing Show (AIHS) and president of Housing Development Advocacy Network (HDAN). In this interview with CHIKA OKEKE, he provided insight on why government should increase investment in housing sector among other issues.

Why do you think the federal government has not done well in the provision of housing and infrastructure?

While not neglecting ongoing initiatives by the federal government, we can also say that a lot more needs to be done. The huge housing deficit in Nigeria would have been appreciably reduced by now if the issue of land administration was addressed. Many people have called for amendment of the Land Use Act in order to expand its jurisdiction so that the federal government can also in collaboration with the state governments have access to lands to enable as many housing projects and initiatives as possible.

Another thing the federal government needs to do is to increase its investment in the housing sector. In many economies, the housing sector has one of the highest government investments because of how important it is to shelter people and to also commercialise the entire chain, which will in turn boost the country’s gross domestic product (GDP). Sadly, government’s investment in the housing sector has been very meagre. The government should prioritise housing investment as it has done in the agriculture and oil & gas sector. There is a lot to benefit from a housing sector that has adequate access to liquidity, which will attract more private investors. Another area that lacked government’s attention over the years is on data. The government needs to have adequate and updated data of Nigeria’s housing needs in order to match investment with information and not with assumptions. It also goes without mention that the issue of corruption which has regrettably permeated the fabric of our country also affected the pace of development in the housing sector. There should be a more concerted effort in fighting the scourge of corruption in Nigeria.

Stakeholders are optimistic that with N80 trillion investment, the housing sector can raise the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) to $900 billion by 2020. How can this be achieved given that such investment required huge sums of money?

Nigeria has the capacity to commit as much as possible to develop its housing sector, and given our housing deficit, there is no amount of investment that is too much at this point. If this is done, the country’s GDP will definitely rise exponentially. The housing sector is an economy of its own beyond the construction of houses. There are multilevel players in the sector whose activities can lead to the creation of jobs, attract more foreign direct investments and open up the economy to numerous short and long – term opportunities.

The government has always known how to raise capital for special projects, like we saw them do for the agriculture sector through initiatives like the Anchor Borrowers Programme. Such investments if replicated in the housing sector will in no time stimulate the economy and increase the GDP because housing has more investment value.

What are the barriers that might hinder the successful take off of the project?

As has always been the problem with such projects, the greatest barrier is the lack of political will. Investment in the housing sector is always a welcome development, but the problem is if there are no measures for incremental adaptation and if the initiative is hijacked by corruption. Also, other perennial problems I have mentioned earlier like the Land Use Act and data need to be addressed in order to ensure a successful take off.

What do you think should be done to rid the housing sector from fraudulent/quack developers and estate agents?

First, there is the need to establish a supra regulatory agency that will ensure standard and compliance in the sector. If there is an organisation that holds every developer accountable and to a certain standard, we wouldn’t have the problem of building collapse and other attendant challenges associated with unprofessionalism. We need a body that can enforce these rules and wield a big stick. There are some so called developers that are not professionals. They are getting away with their transgressions because there is no one to punish them. Apart from establishing a regulatory agency for quality control, there is also the need for state governments and municipal authorities to identify old and dilapidated structures that can no longer stand the test of time. Enforcement agencies should ensure that residents in such buildings are evacuated and such buildings brought down in order to prevent any disaster. So it’s important for everyone to keep an eye on what’s going on. Prevention like they say, is better than cure.

How much do you think Nigeria lost to the activities of fraudulent developers and estate agents in the last 5 years?

As I have mentioned earlier, there is a problem of data collation in Nigeria. There has been a lot of loss for Nigeria and investors over the past five years as a result of unprofessional practices. While I can’t mention the exact amount of loss because of the absence of data, I can tell you that the loss is huge and almost unquantifiable. And setting up a supra regulatory agency as I have recommended will go a long way in solving these problems.

The Abuja International Housing Show (AIHS) has started. How has the show impacted the nation’s economy?

When we conceived the show 13 years ago, our target was to fill a critical gap in Nigeria’s housing sector, and by extension Africa. We have a massive housing challenge here, with at least 17 million housing deficit. The dignity of man lies in his ability to be sheltered, but that has been a challenge for this country. There was the need to establish a platform for concerned public and private stakeholders to put heads together and fashion out the most effective approaches to addressing these housing challenges.The AIHS has now become the largest housing and construction platform for local and international stakeholders to establish an interdependent network of productivity. In terms of impact, resolutions from the show has been able to influence participating state governments to establish novel policies like the Land Geographical Information System (LGIS) which has enabled them to create a comprehensive data on lands, its allocation and the resolution of disputes. The importance of creating dedicated ministries of housing was also realised by most governors who attended the show and hearkened to the recommendation of housing stakeholders. The show has and continues to canvas for the passage of housing development laws in Nigeria. At the show’s 11th edition, the NMRC was spurred to champion the need for federal and state governments to adopt foreclosure law. As for the amendment of the Land Use Act, there are already signs of progress in the national assembly. Another significant impact of the show has been the corporate housing and construction partnerships that has been established because of the show. We have seen the development of at least 200 housing estates through investment partnerships that were established at the show. The show has also been recognised as the marketplace of information in the industry. With high calibre panels of local and international speakers and executives, there has been so much lessons learnt by participating stakeholders whose numbers have now grown to at least 30, 000. The show has also created a lot of job opportunities for skilled persons because we recognise that job creation is the responsibility of all stakeholders. The show is usually a hunting ground for companies and manufacturers looking for skilled employees. The annual show brings a lot of patronage to businesses like hotels, printing companies, events companies, travel agents and airlines, caterers etc. The show’s contribution to the local economy cannot be overemphasized. For exhibitors, the show offers them the biggest and most reliable market to introduce new products and make great sales. We currently have over 400 exhibitors. Of all these, our greatest achievement has been the consistent advocacy and push for affordable housing for all Nigerians, and we are gradually seeing it come through.

What should stakeholders expect differently from this year’s event?

This year will have one of the most impressive panels. International housing expert, Debra Erb of the Overseas Private Investment Corporation, USA, will lead a strong delegation of international speakers and investors to Nigeria. We expect a great impact in the country’s housing and construction industry this year. Through her, the USA has invested over $500million in Ghana and Kenya. Over 30 speakers from at least 15 countries will be speaking this year. The speakers who are drawn from reputable institutions like mortgage banks, real estate companies, housing regulatory agencies, construction companies, housing finance firms and among others are from various countries including USA, UK, South Africa, Kenya, Morocco, India, China, UAE, Ghana, Rwanda etc. They will speak on this year’s theme which is: ‘’Driving Sustainable Housing Finance Models in the Midst of Global Uncertainty.’’ They include Lew Shulman, CEO and chairman of the board, iBUILD Global Incorporated, USA; Kecia Rust, Executive Director and founder of the Centre for Affordable Housing Finance in Africa (CAHF); Anders Lindquist, Founder and president, Business Development at EchoStone Housing; Robert Hornsby, CEO of American Homebuilders of West Africa (AHWA); Olivia Caldwell, Principal at the Affordable Housing Institute (AHI); Mounia Tagma, Regional Manager, Affordable Housing Institute, Morocco, and many more. There will also be prominent Nigerian speakers including Agnes Tokumbo Martinsa, a director at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN); Deji Alli, Chairman and CEO of Mixta Africa; Kehinde Ogundimu, MD of NMRC; Femi Adewole of Family Homes Funds and many more. They will all provide an insight into solving most of the problems that we have mentioned in this interview and enable an atmosphere for networking and positive collaborations.

We will also be having a CEOs Forum this year for all leading local and international executives to brainstorm on the most sustainable solutions to all the problems we have mentioned in this interview and many more. We will also be having the Not Too Young To Own A Home session for young people looking for home ownership, investment and career opportunities. And as always, there will be on display the most recent innovations in the housing and construction sector.