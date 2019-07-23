Huawei Cuts 600 U.S. Jobs After Trade Clampdown

Chinese telecom giant Huawei has announced it is cutting 600 jobs at its U.S. research unit Futurewei after the U.S. put the company on a commerce blacklist.

Huawei said in a statement on Tuesday that the layoffs were “due to the curtailment of business operations caused by the U.S.”.

“Decisions like this are never easy to make,” the company said, adding that those affected would receive severance packages.

Futurewei, which originally had around 1,500 employees and an operating cost of 510 million dollars in 2018, will continue to operate.

This is the first layoff announcement by Huawei since the U.S. Department of Commerce blacklisted the company in May.

Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei last month cut the company’s revenue forecast this year by 30 billion dollars due to the blacklisting.

But he said that the company would “not reduce its headcount substantially”.