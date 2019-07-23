NEWS
Huawei Cuts 600 U.S. Jobs After Trade Clampdown
Chinese telecom giant Huawei has announced it is cutting 600 jobs at its U.S. research unit Futurewei after the U.S. put the company on a commerce blacklist.
Huawei said in a statement on Tuesday that the layoffs were “due to the curtailment of business operations caused by the U.S.”.
“Decisions like this are never easy to make,” the company said, adding that those affected would receive severance packages.
Futurewei, which originally had around 1,500 employees and an operating cost of 510 million dollars in 2018, will continue to operate.
This is the first layoff announcement by Huawei since the U.S. Department of Commerce blacklisted the company in May.
Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei last month cut the company’s revenue forecast this year by 30 billion dollars due to the blacklisting.
But he said that the company would “not reduce its headcount substantially”.
On May 15, 2019, U.S. President Donald Trump declared a national emergency, signing an executive order banning U.S. companies and government agencies from using telecommunications equipment that pose a risk to national security.
While the initial announcement did not mention Huawei by name, members of congress did not hesitate to reference the massive Chinese company directly.
Within days of the government action, the repercussion for Huawei began to hit hard.
Google quickly ended its business dealings with the Chinese company, meaning Huawei would have no early access to the Android ecosystem, ultimately locking its smartphones out of the Google Play Store and apps such as Gmail and Maps.
Intel, Broadcom, and Qualcomm all reportedly ceased business with Huawei, cutting off the supply of hardware fundamental to several of the company’s major products.
These dramatic events were the culmination of years of suspicion surrounding Huawei’s ties to the Chinese government.
For more than a decade the company has been accused by governments around the world of working with Chinese national spy agencies.
But Huawei and Beijing have rejected the accusations.
MOST READ
Shiites: Group Condemns Violent Activities, Calls For Caution
Green Nigeria Project (GNP) a Non-Government Organisation (NGO), has condemned the violent activities of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) in...
Huawei Cuts 600 U.S. Jobs After Trade Clampdown
Chinese telecom giant Huawei has announced it is cutting 600 jobs at its U.S. research unit Futurewei after the U.S....
UNAIDS Targets 2020 To End HIV/AIDS Epidemics In Nigeria
The joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) is working towards ending HIV/AIDS epidemics in Nigeria and the world generally...
Huawei Cuts 600 U.S. Jobs After Trade Clampdown Chinese telecom giant Huawei has announced it is cutting 600 jobs at...
NRC Calls For More Humanitarian Support In Northeast
The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) has called on humanitarian organizations to scale up activities to improve the living conditions of...
Lightning, Thunderstorms Kill 11 In India’s Bihar
At least 11 people were killed and 11 others injured due to lightning and thunderstorms in the eastern Indian state...
BREAKING: Akpabio, Keyamo, Lai Mohammed, 40 Others Make Ministerial List
Screening Commences Wednesday, 24th – Senate A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Festus Keyamo, Sen Godswill Apkabio and the immediate...
MOST POPULAR
-
Others17 hours ago
Kogi Gov’ship: Melaye Appoints Campaign D-G
-
SPORTS19 hours ago
Why I Visited Cosgrove – Ahmed Musa
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Unrealistic Demands Delay Implementation Of New Minimum Wage- HoS
-
LAW23 hours ago
“I Am Authorised By Fiat To Conclude Trial Of Orji Kalu”- Judge
-
NEWS19 hours ago
PMB Summons IGP Over Shittes Protest
-
POLITICS8 hours ago
Between Akpabio’s Loss And Shocking Revelations At Tribunal
-
NEWS17 hours ago
Police Takeover Investigation Of Rape Allegation Against Fatoyinbo
-
OPINION7 hours ago
Mr President, Nigerian Workers Deserve More Than Living Wage