Ihediodia Denies Witch-hunting Okorocha

Imo State governor ,Emeka Ihedioha has dismissed insinuations that he is witchhunting his predecessor, Senator Rochas Okorocha.

He spoke to State House correspondents yesterday after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said contrary to claims by Okorocha thaty have the state was making next to nothing in terms of internally generated revenue in the state .

The governor said he introduced the Treasury Single Account to introduce transparency in governance and to block leakages.

He stated “ No that is not true, you are reading about the TSA and not about my predecessor, the TSA is an innovation we have introduced, it is something that people have applauded, it is a positive sign.

He further explained that stakeholder in the state who own those lands that were taken away from them have been on the government, putting a lot of pressure to investigate, but I am like just saying take it easy that is not want I am here for, we have to redesign the state, we want to regain confidence back in Imo.

“For instance maybe you are aware that only recently we are restoring autonomy of local government administration in Imo State. Today, local government funds go to local government areas.

On why he came to the Villa ,he said that most of the federal roads in the state are not receiving enough attention and he came to seek the president’s support.

“Infrastructuraly, we have significant federal roads in Imo, most of them are not receiving attention so it is important that we begin to rebuild the state in that manner. You won’t believe that in Imo there is nowhere that we have public water running, it is strange to believe but that is the fact. So what do we do? We came in immediately we have tried to activate the water corporation so that we can get water.

So we need the federal government support in all facets of the economy but government would need to support us in agriculture because government we succeeded didn’t take advantage of government policies in agriculture,” he added.