NEWS
Insecurity: Lagos Assembly Calls For Establishment Of State Police
Following the increasing rate of insecurity in the country, the Lagos State House of Assembly has called for constitutional amendment to allow for the establishment of state police.
Speaker of the House Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa who made this known on Tuesday in Lagos during plenary said the problem of the country is that power is centralized.
He pointed out that it is only in Nigeria that power is centralized adding that in other parts of the world power have been decentralized.
While acknowledging the fact that insecurity could be traced to idleness of those involved in cases of banditry and kidnappings he said that it will be difficult to eradicate poverty when there is growing unemployment.
He appealed to the South West Governor’s to as a matter of urgency convene a security summit as well as take advantage of Section 4 of constitutional which gave Governors power to provide security
Obasa stated further that the South West Governor’s should do the needful and stop the killings.
Collaborating the Speaker, Hon. Bisi Yusuf enjoined the South West Governor’s to develop a concrete idea for the establishment of state police.
He explained further that the state of insecurity in our waterways is alarming.
Hon. Tunde Ibraimoh in his contribution said insecurity in the country has assumed alarming dimension adding that insecurity is growing geometric dimension as against arithmetic dimension.
He said that the South West governors should develop a data of cases of kidnappings and killings by headsmen in the region.
Ibraimoh averred that the crime rate was always high after each election adding some politicians arm these tugs during election only to abandon the thugs after winning elections and the thugs later resort to robbery.
