Irish Foreign Minister Promises To Work Constructively With PM Johnson
Ireland will work constructively with Boris Johnson to resolve the impasse over Britain’s planned exit from the European Union.
This was made known by the Foreign Minister, Simon Coveney, on Tuesday after Johnson was elected leader of Britain’s governing Conservative Party.
“Congratulations to Boris Johnson on becoming leader of the UK Conservative Party,’’ Coveney said in a Twitter post.
“We will work constructively with him and his government to maintain and strengthen British/Irish relations through the challenges of Brexit.’’
