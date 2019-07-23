OTHER SPORTS
Joshua-Ruiz Rematch Set For Cardiff – Eddie Hearn
Promoter Eddie Hearn has said that Cardiff is the “frontrunner” to host the rematch between Andy Ruiz Jr. and Anthony Joshua on Dec.14.
Ruiz knocked out Joshua at Madison Square Garden to win the WBA, WBO and IBF world titles in June with one of the biggest upsets in boxing history.
Neither a venue or date has been confirmed for the triggered rematch but Joshua’s promoter Hearn is adamant the bout will take place.
“It’s not even up for negotiation if he’s taking that fight or not,” Hearn told BBC 5 Live. “That fight is happening.
“Do you think Joshua wants a warm-up? No. Someone just asked me ‘do you think he should be taking this fight?’ I said ‘probably not’. In an ideal world probably you’d like a 10-rounder.
“If you’re a favourite for a fight for the heavyweight titles, you’re taking that fight. It is risky, dangerous, dramatic but it’s the biggest fight in world boxing.”
Hearn added that prospect of the title fight being held at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium was “tempting” due to its capacity of 80,000.
Joshua recently released a video explaining that Ruiz was not the man he wanted to fight going into the bout in New York last month.
The Watford-born fighter knocked Ruiz down in the third round before the Mexican recovered and put Joshua down four times to win the belts.
MOST READ
Gov. Dickson, Sen. Diri, Others Condole Bayelsa CJ Over Death Of Female Commissioner
High profile personalities and Politicians from Bayelsa State including the State Governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson and the Senator representing Bayelsa...
Invest More On Education To Sustained Democracy – Cleric Urges Govt
An Islamic Scholar, Alhaji Abdulazeez Sirajudeen Folayemi has urged government at all levels to invest more on education in other...
Rowdy Session As Reps Kicks Against Release of Elzakzaky
The House of Representatives has condemned the gruesome attacks and killings by the Islamic Movement of Nigeria. This is just...
Wike Tasks Monarchs On Improved Security
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has called on traditional rulers to work with the state and local government areas...
Obaseki: We Are Tackling Insecurity, Human Trafficking With Quality Education
…stresses role of good governance in eliminating terrorism, crime The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said the state government is tackling insecurity...
Ijaws In Edo Decries Marginalisation
Ijaws communities of Egbema, Olodiama, Furupagha, Okomu and Gbaran, in Ovia North East Local Governemnt Area of Edo, have decried...
Court Restraints FAAN from Evicting Tenant in C/River
A Federal High Court sitting in Calabar, has restrained management of Federal Airport Authority of FAAN from throwing out its...
MOST POPULAR
-
Others21 hours ago
Kogi Gov’ship: Melaye Appoints Campaign D-G
-
SPORTS23 hours ago
Why I Visited Cosgrove – Ahmed Musa
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Unrealistic Demands Delay Implementation Of New Minimum Wage- HoS
-
POLITICS12 hours ago
Between Akpabio’s Loss And Shocking Revelations At Tribunal
-
OPINION11 hours ago
Mr President, Nigerian Workers Deserve More Than Living Wage
-
NEWS23 hours ago
PMB Summons IGP Over Shittes Protest
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Police Takeover Investigation Of Rape Allegation Against Fatoyinbo
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Zamfara: PDP Hails Supreme Court’s Refusal To Reverse Self