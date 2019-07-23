AVIATION
JUST IN: Air Peace Aircraft Involved In Faulty Landing
An Air Peace aircraft was involved in a faulty landing Tuesday.
Our correspondent learned that the incident happened at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.
Although details of the incident are still sketchy, Henrietta Yakubu, spokesperson of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) confirmed the incident to this newspaper Tuesday afternoon.
Mrs Yakubu attributed the incident to “faulty landing”, adding that there was no casualty.
Earlier, a Twitter post by the AIB had said that no life was lost. “An Air Peace flight lost a tire while landing in Lagos, no life was lost. The Bureau investigators are on the way to the site.”
Last January, passengers were thrown into panic as the tyre of an Air Peace plane blew off and made a loud sound while it was already taxiing for take-off on the runway.
The incident happened at the Abuja airport.
