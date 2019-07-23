NEWS
Kaduna Election Tribunal Adjourns As el-Rufai Continues Defence
Kaduna State Governorship Election Tribunal has adjourned hearing on the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its gubernatorial candidate, Alhaji Isa Ashiru, challenging the March 9 election.
The tribunal which continued hearing on the petition on Tuesday, granted the second respondent’s prayer for adjournment to Wednesday, to enable him arraign his witnesses.
Last Friday, counsel to the second respondent, Barrister AbdulHakeem Mustapha (SAN) was unable to arraign witnesses and had also prayed for adjournment.
He moved for an adjournment to Tuesday.
At the resumed hearing today, Barrister Suleiman Umoru, counsel to Governor Nasir El Rufai who is the second respondent, also prayed for an adjournment.
According to him, “we are unable to proceed today due to the fact that we are facing logistics challenges in bringing our proposed or intended witnesses to court. In view of this, we apply for an adjournment to tomorrow, being the 24th of July. ”
Neither the petitioner’s counsel nor the counsel of the Independent Electoral Commission of Nigeria (INEC) and lawyers of the All Progressives Congress (APC) objected to the prayer.
In a short ruling, Justice Ibrahim Bako adjourned hearing on the matter to Wednesday.
