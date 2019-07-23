Kaduna: Rep Member, Ibrahim Condemns Killing Of 5 Persons

The member representing Igabi Federal Constituency, Zayyad Ibrahim has condemned the killing of about five innocent people by armed bandits in Sharu village, Igabi local government area of Kaduna State.

In a press statement, Ibrahim said on Friday, 19th July, 2019, at about 9pm, that armed bandits invaded the village and launched house to house attack for about four hours adding that the incident let to deaths while others were seriously injured. Money including other valuables were also collected from the innocent people, with about 20 cows carted away.

“The attack rendered the people helpless and they are now moving out of the village to the neighbouring villages for their safety,” Ibrahim said while calling on the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to help the victims.

The member commiserated with the local government chairman, Hon. Jabir Khamis in particular, and the entire people of Sabon Birni ward for the attack.

While lamenting on the increasing rate of banditry and kidnapping in some of the villages within his constituency despite the security measures put in place by the state government, Ibrahim urged the federal government to do the needful before the challenge gets out of hand.