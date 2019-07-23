Kalu Opens Defence In N7.6bn Fraud Allegation

Former Governor of Abia State , Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, who is standing trial over an alleged N7.6 billion fraud brought against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday opened his defence before a Federal High Court in Lagos.

Justice Mohammed Idris, who is now a Justice of the Court of Appeal had fixed Monday for the resumption of the 13 year old trial after the President of the appellate court, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, granted him a fresh fiat to conclude the trial.

But the proceedings was stalled by a request for adjournment by the former Governor’s lawyer, Chief Awa Kalu (SAN) to enable him access the case file to prepare adequately for the examination in chief of his clients.

Uzor Kalu, whose testimony only lasted for about seven minutes, was only about to state his name, address, occupation and the number of count for which he was standing trial before the proceedings was truncated by the defence counsel.

The EFCC is prosecuting Kalu, his Commissioner for Finance, Udeh Jones Udeogu, and his company, Slok Nigeria Limited on an amended 39 count charge.

They were alleged to have used the following banks to perpetrate the alleged fraud, Manny Bank, Spring Bank Plc,( now Heritage Bank), the defunct Standard Trust Bank, now United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) and Fin Land Bank, now First City Monument Bank (FCMB).

The alleged offences according to the EFCC are contrary to sections 17(c) 16, 14(1)(b)17(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2003, and sections 427 of the same Act.

The accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charge.

When the case was called for hearing yesterday, Chief Awa Kalu informed the court that he had by a letter dated July 15 2019, after receiving the notice of hearing informed the court that he will not be available in court today because of an election petition he is managing.

The senior lawyer also told the court that he, however, decided to come to the court in person to explain his predicament.

He said, “My lord I have to run to Lagos without the case file because my secretary is bereaved and not in Abuja, for that reason, I would not be able to proceed.”

Chief Awa Kalu further stated that the second and third defendants were not represented in court and since the trial is a joint one, it would be improper to proceed in their absence.

He therefore urged the court for an adjournment that would be convenient for all the parties to continue with the matter.

But in his response the EFCC counsel, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN) asked the court to direct the first defendant, Orji Kalu to open his defence since he was in court.

Justice Idris, in a short ruling on whether the trial should continue in the absence of the second and third defendants, held, “since counsel to second and third defendants were served with the notice of hearing for the day and they were absent and did not deem it fit to send any of the counsel that have been appearing with them in the matter, the proceedings of the day will go on in their presence”.

Consequently, former Abia State governor commenced his defence.

Senator Orji while being led in evidence by his counsel, told the court that he earn a living as a manufacturer of home made goods until few weeks ago when he became a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

When further probed by his counsel of what are the real lines of his manufacturing, the defendant said he manufactured Tomato paste and other household use.

On why he was in court, Kalu admitted that he is in court standing trial in a 34 counts of alleged N7.6 billion fraud and that he had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

At this point Awa Kalu asked for adjournment which was not opposed to by the prosecutor, Jacobs (SAN).

Justice Idris, thereby adjourned the case to August 26, for continuation of trial.