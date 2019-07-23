NEWS
Kogi Gov’ship: We Won’t Endorse Bello – Igala Leaders
Rising from inauguration of Ukomu Igala, a socio-cultural organisation of Igala nation, Kaduna State chapter, at the weekend, the leaders from the eastern senatorial zone of Kogi State have rejected purported endorsement of the second term ambition of the state governor, Yahaya Bello.
Speaking at the inauguration of officials of the organisation, one of the leaders, Engr. Samuel Salifu, who was the guest speaker at the event said the decision to reject Bello was a collective one.
The people also warned that Governor Bello should not set their Paramount Ruler, Atta Idakwo Ameboni against his own subjects in order to divide the people for political interest.
Salifu said, “The Ukomu Igala therefore reject in its entirety, the present situation where the Governor of Kogi State would hoodwink our traditional rulers to go and endorse him before the Nigerian President. We are equally grateful for the President’s response.
“How do you expect the Igala people to endorse a governor who styles himself as the white lion, who has refused to pay workers’ salaries for upwards of 28 months, who goes about boasting that the average Igala man’s wife can be purchased for as little as N6,000.00.
” A governor who brutally and senselessly boasts that no Igala man can contest the governorship with him, a governor who cannot fix the streets of Lokoja – the state capital.”
He reiterated that Ukomu lgala does not endorse the aspiration of the present governor for second term adding that the Attah and other traditional rulers should be rest assured that they are aware of what prompted them to go to Abuja and “masquerade before Mr. President.”
He said that Ukomu is looking for a man or woman who respects and understands the collective value of Kogites, whose antecedents are known to Kogites, whose star is in the hearts of the young and old alike, the male and the female, the educated and the uneducated, tested, tried and trusted.
“If people are going to aspire from Kogi East, such persons must appreciate our values, bear the burden of the entire state, be chosen by the collective will of our people. Such persons must be ready to pay salaries, plan for the future of our youths, respect our elders, build on any sound foundations and lay new healthy foundations, develop our roads, resuscitate our schools, bring health close to the people, patronise our farmers, be a friend to all and an enemy to only evil men. Such persons will be known, recognised and approved by Ukomu Igala,” he added.
