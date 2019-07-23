NEWS
Kwara House Urges Revocation Of Chalet Sold To Saraki In Llorin
The Kwara House of Assembly on Tuesday urged the Kwara Government to as a matter of urgency revoke a government Chalet sold to the former Senate President, Dr Bukoka Saraki in llorin.
This was part of the resolutions of the House after adopting the report of its Committee on Lands, Housing and Urban Development on the investigation of the ownerships of the chalet.
The building named Alimi Lodge which is located on Alimi road in GRA, llorin, the state capital was sold to Saraki before the end of his two term tenure as the Governor of the state.
Chairman of the House Committee on Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Omotayo Awodiji while presenting the Committee’s report said investigations revealed that the transfer of the ownership of the Chalet to Saraki was illegal and unconstitutional.
He said that the Chalet should be reserved for a sitting Governor and should not be sold to any serving or retired government official.
Awodiji added that the transfer of ownership to Saraki was not in conformity with the state’s Pension Law for Governors and Deputy Governors.
The Speaker, Danladi Yakubu- Salihu, while reading the resolutions of the House urged the state government to revoke the ownership of the Chalet from the former Senate President.
“The House in its resolution urged the state Government to declare null and void the acquisition, valuation and certification of Alimi Chalet in respect of the personal name of Dr Bukola Saraki.
“Alumi Chalet should be recovered from Bukola Saraki through all legal actions,”the Speaker said.
News Agency of Nigeria NAN recalls that the House had mandated its House Committee on Lands, Housing and Urban development to investigate the ownership of the Chalet following a petition read on the floor of the House to that effect.
