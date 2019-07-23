FOOTBALL
Kyle Walker Reveals Manchester City Exit Plan
Kyle Walker has revealed that he intends to leave Manchester City for Sheffield United at some stage, but only after he has helped the Blues to land Champions League glory.
The 29-year-old full-back recently committed to a two-year extension to his contract at the Etihad Stadium.
That means he will not be going anywhere any time soon, with his focus locked on adding to the collection of medals he has already secured in Manchester.
The Sheffield native will, however, look to head home before the day comes to hang up his boots, with the product of the Bramall Lane academy system telling Sky Sports: “I’ve said to the people that represent me that I’d love to finish, if I could, back at Sheffield United.
“That’s where I started, that’s who gave me my chance in football but you never know they might not want me, we could be in different stages of our career and you never know what might happen, but Chris [Wilder] if you want to take me, I’ll come back soon.”
A return to his roots may form part of Walker’s future, but for now he is committed to helping City to secure a European crown that has so far proved elusive.
The two-time Premier League title winner said: “We’re not getting any younger and I want to win the Champions League before I finish my career.
“I feel I’m at the right club to do that and if we don’t get as far as we should do, it feels like we’ve underachieved.”
While City have faced disappointment in continental competition, they have been a dominant force domestically.
An historic treble was secured last season, with that success helping to convince Walker that he is in the best possible place at this stage of his career.
“When the gaffer said he wanted to give me a new deal I was over the moon,” he added.
“I feel this club is going in the new right direction on and off the field, and just with the players that I’m playing with day in day out it’s a dream come true for me.”
