Lagos Begins Massive Demolition Of Illegal Structures

Lagos State Government on Tuesday commenced massive demolition of illegal structures in Eric Moore to Trade Fair complex corridors.

Lagos State government had last week ordered all transportation unions, roadside traders, oil barons and all forms of illegal business operators on Lagos-Badagry Expressway and Oshodi-Abule Egba corridors to vacate the locations or face arrest and immediate prosecution.

Fielding questions from journalists after clamping down on illegal activities on the axis, the Permanent Secretary in the state’s ministry of transportation, Dr. Taiwo Salaam explained that the operation was an enforcement of the Executive order recently signed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu.

Salaam said, “The clean-up of these corridors nuisances which have combined to the make them eyesores with stench constituting serious health threats to the people is expected to commence next week

“The government official will make sure that the governor’s directive on the clean-up of the Badargy Expressway. Today we are starting from Eric More to trade Fair today and we are also going to start another round enforcement from Oshodi to Abule_Egba. I have with me, the heads of MDAs. We are all here to ensure that the executive order is carried out.”

He decried the rate of environmental degradation in some of the places by the suspected oil bunkers, saying that Lagos environment had been degraded by the illegal oil bunkers and other illegal traders.

“You can see what they have turned Lagos into. You can see all the places and the environment. We are not out to fight anybody but to ensure that the law is obeyed .You can imagine what has become of this environment. The administration of Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu will leave no stone unturned to ensure that the sanity is restored”.

The permanent secretary said the purpose of clearing the roads of shanties was to also activate the BRT corridor and ensure the roads are free of miscreants and illegal traders.