CRIME

Lalong Decries Increasing Wave Of Banditry

Published

3 hours ago

on

The Chairman of Northern Governors Forum, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state has condemned the increasing wave  of armed banditry in the North West  region.

The governor in a strongly worded statement isssue by his deputy director of Press & Public Affairs, Solomon Gujor, and made available to newsmen yesterday in Jos, expressed shock over the killings of 37  innocent citizens of Sokoto state by armed bandits  in Goronyo Local government of the state.

Lalong, who commisirated  with his Sokoto state counterpart, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and the people of his state over this ugly development, said what is happening in the states of North- west George-political zone as regards  insecurity has become a source of concern  to the rest of the government and people of Northern part of the country in general.

He expressed his determination and that of his other Northern counterparts  in conjunction with the Federal government  to bring to an end the unabated blood letting.

Lalong however, described the perpetrators of the evil acts in the North as enemies of God and of humanity whose evil desires have beclouded their sense of reasoning.

He then urged people of good will to come together to defeat the plots of these  few bad elements bent on tarnishing the good image of the North, even as he  called on Tambuwal to sustain the security measures put in place to bring to an end the attacks and killings in  Sokoto state.

