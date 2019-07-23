NEWS
OML 25: Group Begins Mobilisation Of 7,000 Ogoni Women For Protest
A pan-Ogoni group, the Conscience of Ogoni People (COOP) has set up right committees to mobilise about 7,000 women from Ogoniland to join the women from the host communities of Oil Mining Lease (OML) 25, who are currently occupying the Belema flow station in Kula Kingdom of Akuku-Toru local government area of Rivers State.
COOP national coordinator, Chief Gani Topba, disclosed this yesterday in Port Harcourt, while speaking to newsmen shortly after an emergency meeting of the leadership of the group.
Topba said the move was intended to join forces with the people of OML 25 Host communities in Kula Kingdom by ensuring that Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) does not return to operate the platform.
He called on the committees to begin the mobilisation of Ogoni women who are willing to join their counterparts from Kula Kingdom at the Belema flow station.
The COOP leader said: “We have set up a committee in each of the six kingdoms in Ogoni. The duty of the committee is simple; get the data of all the women that will go on this journey, their phone numbers and their data base.
“A lot of people have been coming. The youths are interested. We are going there with 7,000 women. Each of the committees will take care of people coming from their respective kingdoms.
“There is no going back because Shell must leave OML 25. Ogoni people will join their brothers and sisters to occupy that platform. No human being can stop it because Ken (Saro-Wiwa) has spoken.”
Meanwhile, the Kalaoriye family of Belema community in Kula Kingdom has insisted that the only panacea to the crisis over the OML 25 is for the divestment of the facility to an indigenous oil company.
Regent of Kalaoriye gamily, Chief Dabioju Nsobiari, disclosed this while speaking to newsmen in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.
Nsobiari stated that the recent press conference held in the community, which was attended by local and international media organizations, has further exposed the level of neglect and impoverishment of the people of the OML 25 Host communities by SPDC.
